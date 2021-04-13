Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for April 13, 2021

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

There were big changes in two classifications from the first edition to the second week of the 2021 Trib HSSN state softball rankings.

Three teams were bumped out of the state elite in both Class 6A and Class 3A.

While there were minimal changes in the other four classifications, only two top-ranked teams from a week ago remain at No. 1 this week: Abington Heights in Class 5A and DuBois Central Catholic in Class A.

The four new top-ranked teams are Bethel Park in 6A, Nazareth Academy in 4A, Bald Eagles in 3A and Wilmington in 2A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with record, section and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park (5-0) (7) (3)

2. Williamsport (3-0) (4) (5)

3. Penn Manor (7-0) (3) (NR)

4. Council Rock North (3-0) (1) (NR)

5. Ridley (4-0) (1) (NR)

Out: Bethlehem Freedom (11), Governor Mifflin (3), Haverford (1)

Class 5A

1. Abington Heights (6-0) (2) (1)

2. Central Mountain (4-0) (6) (2)

3. Twin Valley (3-0) (3) (4)

4. Shikellamy (5-1) (4) (3)

5. Archbishop Ryan (2-0) (12) (NR)

Out: Penn-Trafford (7)

Class 4A

1. Nazareth Academy (2-0) (1) (2)

2. Hickory (5-0) (10) (3)

3. Elizabeth Forward (6-2) (7) (4)

4. West Perry (1-1) (3) (1)

5. Valley View (5-0) (2) (NR)

Out: Northwestern Lehigh (11)

Class 3A

1. Bald Eagle (4-0) (6) (2)

2. Mt. Pleasant (6-1) (7) (4)

3. Loyalsock Township (4-0) (4) (NR)

4. Holy Redeemer (5-0) (2) (NR)

5. Camp Hill Trinity (6-0) (3) (NR)

Out: Pine Grove (11), Bloomsburg (4), Boiling Springs (3)

Class 2A

1. Wilmington (2-0) (10) (2)

2. Shenango (6-1) (7) (1)

3. Marion Center (5-0) (6) (3)

4. Williams Valley (1-0) (11) (5)

5. Mount Union (4-0) (6) (NR)

Out: MAST Community Charter (1)

Class A

1. DuBois Central Catholic (5-0) (9) (1)

2. West Greene (4-1) (7) (2)

3. Williamsburg (3-1) (6) (3)

4. Nativity BVM (5-1) (11) (4)

5. MMI Prep (1-2) (2) (5)

Out: None