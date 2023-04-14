Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Sydney Savatt scores behind Deer Lakes catcher Tia Germanich in the first inning during the WPIAL 3A softball championship game June 1, 2022.

The winds of change were blowing in Class 4A this past week as three teams from the inaugural Trib HSSN state softball rankings last week dropped out of the Top 5.

Only two other teams were bumped in the other five classifications combined.

In 4A, Clearfield, Villa Joseph Marie and Northwestern Lehigh were ousted while Montour, Valley View and Elizabeth Forward were glad to jump in.

However, there were no changes at the top of 4A or any of the other classes.

Spring-Ford in 6A, Pittston Area in 5A, Tunkhannock in 4A, Avonworth in 3A, Neshannock in 2A and DuBois Central Catholic in A all remain No. 1 in their class.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Spring-Ford (5-0) (1) (1)

2. North Penn (7-0) (1) (3)

3. Pennsbury (6-0) (1) (4)

4. Hempfield (8-1) (7) (NR)

5. Seneca Valley (5-1) (7) (2)

Out: Penn Manor (3)

Class 5A

1. Pittston Area (3-0) (2) (1)

2. Armstrong (7-1) (7) (2)

3. Greencastle-Antrim (6-0) (3) (3)

4. Whitehall (10-0) (11) (4)

5. Mechanicsburg (9-0) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Tunkhannock (5-0) (2) (1)

2. East Pennsboro (5-0) (3) (3)

3. Montour (6-0) (7) (NR)

4. Valley View (6-0) (2) (NR)

5. Elizabeth Forward (7-0) (7) (NR)

Out: Clearfield (9), Villa Joseph Marie (1), Northwestern Lehigh (11)

Class 3A

1. Avonworth (8-0) (7) (1)

2. Conwell-Egan (2-0) (12) (2)

3. Martinsburg Central (6-0) (6) (3)

4. Littlestown (7-0) (3) (4)

5. Mid-Valley Secondary Center (7-0) (2) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Neshannock (6-0) (7) (1)

2. Everett (7-0) (5) (5)

3. Cambria Heights (6-0) (6) (NR)

4. Fairfield (5-1) (3) (NR)

5. Greensburg Central Catholic (6-0) (7) (NR)

Out: Bald Eagle (6)

Class A

1. DuBois Central Catholic (7-0) (9) (1)

2. Union (7-1) (7) (3)

3. Carmichaels (9-0) (7) (4)

4. Tri-Valley (5-0) (11) (5)

5. Claysburg-Kimmel (7-2) (9) (2)

Out: None