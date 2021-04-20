Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for April 20, 2021

By:

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 | 10:42 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Emily Eutsey rounds second base against Greensburg Salem on March 29.

As last week went on, the mercury went down, and then it rose back up. The temperatures were a lot like the state softball rankings, where there was plenty of change in the air last week.

A total of 11 teams lost their grip on a top 5 spot throughout the six classifications, with the biggest changes coming in Class 3A, where only two teams remain in the state rankings from last week.

In Class 4A, we saw a school go from being unranked to making the rare debut at No. 1 as Villa Maria Academy in Erie takes over the top spot.

The other five teams ranked No. 1 remain at the top of their class for another week with Bethel Park in 6A, Abington Heights in 5A, Bald Eagle in 3A, Wilmington in 2A and DuBois Central Catholic in A still the leaders in their classifications.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park (7-0) (7) (1)

2. Williamsport (5-0) (4) (2)

3. Pennsbury (5-0) (1) (NR)

4. Penn Manor (11-1) (3) (3)

5. Stroudsburg (7-0) (11) (NR)

Out: Council Rock North (1), Ridley (1)

Class 5A

1. Abington Heights (6-0) (2) (1)

2. Twin Valley (6-0) (3) (3)

3. Central Mountain (6-1) (6) (2)

4. Archbishop Ryan (4-0) (12) (5)

5. Bellefonte (6-1) (6) (NR)

Out: Shikellamy (4)

Class 4A

1. Erie Villa Maria Academy (5-0) (10) (NR)

2. Elizabeth Forward (3-2) (7) (3)

3. Nazareth Academy (3-1) (1) (1)

4. Hickory (7-1) (10) (2)

5. Danville (7-0) (4) (NR)

Out: West Perry (3), Valley View (2)

Class 3A

1. Bald Eagle (6-1) (6) (1)

2. Holy Redeemer (7-0) (2) (4)

3. Southmoreland (7-0) (7) (NR)

4. Central Columbia (6-1) (4) (NR)

5. Camp Hill Trinity (7-1) (3) (5)

Out: Mt. Pleasant (7), Loyalsock Township (4), Boiling Springs (3)

Class 2A

1. Wilmington (5-0) (10) (1)

2. Marion Center (9-0) (6) (3)

3. Williams Valley (5-0) (11) (4)

4. Mount Union (7-0) (6) (5)

5. Ligonier Valley (5-0) (7) (NR)

Out: Shenango (7)

Class A

1. DuBois Central Catholic (8-0) (9) (1)

2. West Greene (7-1) (7) (2)

3. Williamsburg (4-1) (6) (3)

4. Tri-Valley (8-0) (11) (NR)

5. Montgomery (5-0) (4) (NR)

Out: Nativity BVM (11), MMI Prep (2)