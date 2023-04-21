Trib HSSN state softball rankings for April 20, 2023

By:

Thursday, April 20, 2023 | 4:37 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong pitcher Cameryn Sprankle delivers against Latrobe on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kittanning.

Two classifications went unchanged; however, the other four had plenty of movement in this week edition of the Trib HSSN state softball rankings.

There may have been some shuffling, but the same five teams remain in both 4A and A.

That wasn’t the case in 6A and 2A, where two teams dropped and two new schools entered. Class 5A and 3A had one change each.

Districts 6 and 7 each lost two teams while D-6 turned around and added three teams.

Half of the classes have new No. 1 teams with changes at the top in 6A in North Penn, 5A with Armstrong and 3A with Littlestown.

The other three remain the same at the top with Tunkhannock in 4A, Neshannock in 2A and DuBois Central Catholic in A all remaining No. 1 in their class.

Here is the latest edition of the Trib HSSN state softball rankings. The team’s record is followed by the district they are in, followed by where they were ranked last week.

Class 6A

1. North Penn (10-0) (1) (2)

2. Seneca Valley (8-1) (7) (5)

3. Quakertown (10-0) (1) (NR)

4. Pennsbury (8-1) (1) (3)

5. Norwin (10-2) (7) (NR)

Out: Spring-Ford (1), Hempfield Area (7)

Class 5A

1. Armstrong (10-1) (7) (2)

2. Mechanicsburg (10-0) (3) (5)

3. Pittston Area (6-1) (2) (1)

4. South Western (10-0) (3) (NR)

5. Whitehall (13-1) (11) (4)

Out: Greencastle-Antrim (3)

Class 4A

1. Tunkhannock (8-0) (2) (1)

2. Valley View (9-0) (2) (4)

3. Elizabeth Forward (10-0) (7) (5)

4. East Pennsboro (7-1) (3) (2)

5. Montour (7-1) (7) (3)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Littlestown (10-0) (3) (4)

2. Central Cambria (8-0) (6) (NR)

3. Avonworth (8-0) (7) (1)

4. Mid-Valley Secondary Center (9-1) (2) (5)

5. Conwell-Egan (3-2) (12) (2)

Out: Martinsburg Central (6)

Class 2A

1. Neshannock (8-0) (7) (1)

2. Everett (10-0) (5) (2)

3. Fairfield (5-1) (3) (4)

4. Bald Eagle (6-1) (6) (NR)

5. Southern Huntingdon (8-1) (6) (NR)

Out: Cambria Heights (6), Greensburg Central Catholic (7)

Class A

1. DuBois Central Catholic (9-0) (9) (1)

2. Union (9-1) (7) (2)

3. Carmichaels (11-0) (7) (3)

4. Tri-Valley (9-0) (11) (4)

5. Claysburg-Kimmel (7-3) (5) (5)

Out: None

Tags: Armstrong, Avonworth, Elizabeth Forward, Montour, Neshannock, Norwin, Seneca Valley, Union