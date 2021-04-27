Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for April 27, 2021

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 | 10:37 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Kailey Johnston hits a two-run triple against Apollo-Ridge on Monday.

Following a week of many changes, the HSSN state rankings have settled into a nice groove in the final week of April.

Last week was likes a Chutes and Ladder game with teams sliding out of the rankings and others climbing up into the state Top 5.

This past week, things calmed down as only three teams — Penn Manor, Stroudsburg and Nazareth Academy — didn’t have a Top 5 chair when the music stopped.

Replacing those three were Hatboro-Horsham and Northampton in 6A and Beaver in 4A.

Bethel Park in 6A, Erie Villa Maria Academy in 4A, Bald Eagle in 3A, Wilmington in 2A and DuBois Central Catholic in Class A all held on to the top spot in their classification. The only change at No. 1 was Twin Valley replacing Abington Heights in Class 5A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park (9-0) (7) (1)

2. Hatboro-Horsham (8-0) (1) (NR)

3. Williamsport (10-1) (4) (2)

4. Pennsbury (8-1) (1) (3)

5. Northampton (11-1) (11) (NR)

Out: Penn Manor (3), Stroudsburg (11)

Class 5A

1. Twin Valley (6-0) (3) (2)

2. Central Mountain (8-1) (6) (3)

3. Archbishop Ryan (4-0) (12) (4)

4. Abington Heights (9-1) (2) (1)

5. Bellefonte (6-1) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Erie Villa Maria Academy (9-0) (10) (1)

2. Elizabeth Forward (11-2) (7) (2)

3. Hickory (9-1) (10) (4)

4. Beaver (8-0) (7) (NR)

5. Danville (9-1) (4) (5)

Out: Nazareth Academy (1)

Class 3A

1. Bald Eagle (9-1) (6) (1)

2. Holy Redeemer (9-0) (2) (2)

3. Southmoreland (7-0) (7) (3)

4. Central Columbia (9-1) (4) (4)

5. Camp Hill Trinity (10-1) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Wilmington (7-0) (10) (1)

2. Marion Center (12-0) (6) (2)

3. Williams Valley (9-1) (11) (3)

4. Mount Union (9-1) (6) (4)

5. Ligonier Valley (10-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. DuBois Central Catholic (9-1) (9) (1)

2. West Greene (9-2) (7) (2)

3. Williamsburg (6-1) (6) (3)

4. Tri-Valley (11-0) (11) (4)

5. Montgomery (7-0) (4) (5)

Out: None