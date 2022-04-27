Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | 6:22 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Hempfield pitcher Riley Miller delivers a pitch in a scrimmage March 16 against Ligonier Valley.

Some nice weather later last week and early this week allowed for high school softball teams around the commonwealth a chance to play catch-up with their schedules.

In the process, however, some of the elite teams across Pa. may have wished for more wet weather.

Nearly half of the 6A and 5A field was bumped out of the latest Trib HSSN state softball rankings from last week.

While Northampton, State College, Armstrong and Springfield-Delco dropped out, the door opens for a Top 5 spot for Chambersburg, Hempfield, Trinity and Pittston Area.

Class A through 4A only saw three teams lose their grip, allowing three newbies into the rankings.

With one exception, the top of the rankings remain unchanged as North Penn in 6A, Beaver in 4A, Mid Valley in 3A, Union City in 2A and Tri Valley in A all remain No. 1 in their classification.

The only change came in 5A as West Scranton takes the top spot while Armstrong dropped completely out of the Top 5.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Penn (11-0) (1) (1)

2. Haverford (10-0) (1) (2)

3. Chambersburg (11-0) (3) (NR)

4. Hempfield (8-0) (7) (NR)

5. Pennsbury (10-1) (1) (3)

Out: Northampton (11), State College (6)

Class 5A

1. West Scranton (10-1) (2) (2)

2. Abington Heights (6-0) (2) (3)

3. Central Mountain (11-1) (6) (5)

4. Trinity (13-1) (7) (NR)

5. Pittston Area (10-0) (2) (NR)

Out: Armstrong (7), Springfield-Delco (1)

Class 4A

1. Beaver (8-0) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (9-3) (11) (2)

3. Northwestern Lehigh (11-1) (11) (NR)

4. Villa Joseph Marie (9-1) (1) (3)

5. Hamburg (11-1) (3) (4)

Out: Tunkhannock (2)

Class 3A

1. Mid Valley Secondary Center (11-0) (2) (1)

2. Central Columbia (9-1) (4) (2)

3. Cambria Heights (5-0) (6) (3)

4. Karns City (8-1) (9) (5)

5. Central Cambria (8-0) (6) (NR)

Out: Loyalsock Township (4)

Class 2A

1. Union City (6-0) (10) (1)

2. Frazier (8-0) (7) (2)

3. Laurel (8-1) (7) (3)

4. Williams Valley (9-2) (11) (5)

5. Claysburg Kimmel (7-0) (6) (NR)

Out: Brandywine Heights (3)

Class A

1. Tri-Valley (8-0) (11) (1)

2. DuBois Central Catholic (7-0) (9) (2)

3. Glendale (3-0) (6) (3)

4. West Greene (6-3) (7) (5)

5. Meyersdale (7-1) (5) (4)

Out: None

