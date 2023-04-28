Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for April 27, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 | 12:13 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Jessie Pugh celebrates her double next to Latrobe’s Lauren Weatherton on April 5.

Unlike baseball, there was very little movement this week in the Trib HSSN state softball rankings.

Only four teams dropped out — Norwin in 6A, Conwell-Egan in 3A and Fairfield and Southern Huntingdon in 2A.

Those four have been replaced by Williamsport, Palisades, Wilmington and Elk Lake.

With little change, there’s no surprise that the top-ranked teams in each class remained the same as last week with North Penn in 6A, Armstrong in 5A, Tunkhannock in 4A, Littlestown in 3A, Neshannock in 2A and DuBois Central Catholic in A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Penn (12-0) (1) (1)

2. Seneca Valley (11-1) (7) (2)

3. Quakertown (11-0) (1) (3)

4. Pennsbury (10-1) (1) (4)

5. Williamsport (8-1) (2) (NR)

Out: Norwin (7)

Class 5A

1. Armstrong (13-1) (7) (1)

2. Mechanicsburg (13-0) (3) (2)

3. Pittston Area (8-1) (2) (3)

4. Whitehall (16-1) (11) (5)

5. South Western (12-1) (3) (4)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Tunkhannock (10-0) (2) (1)

2. Valley View (11-0) (2) (2)

3. Elizabeth Forward (12-0) (7) (3)

4. East Pennsboro (10-1) (3) (4)

5. Montour (10-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Littlestown (14-0) (3) (1)

2. Central Cambria (10-0) (6) (2)

3. Avonworth (14-1) (7) (3)

4. Mid-Valley Secondary Center (12-1) (2) (4)

5. Palisades (14-1) (11) (NR)

Out: Conwell-Egan (12)

Class 2A

1. Neshannock (12-0) (7) (1)

2. Everett (11-0) (5) (2)

3. Bald Eagle (9-1) (6) (4)

4. Wilmington (10-1) (10) (NR)

5. Elk Lake (9-1) (2) (NR)

Out: Fairfield (3), Southern Huntingdon (6)

Class A

1. DuBois Central Catholic (12-0) (9) (1)

2. Union (11-2) (7) (2)

3. Carmichaels (13-0) (7) (3)

4. Claysburg-Kimmel (12-3) (5) (5)

5. Tri-Valley (12-1) (11) (4)

Out: None