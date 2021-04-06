Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for April 6, 2021

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 | 10:27 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Sarah Yamrick bats against Hempfield on March 23.

It has been a long time since we released the final edition of the 2019 Trib HSSN state softball rankings.

Back then, the six state champions sat atop the six classifications.

To refresh your memory, they were Central Dauphin (6A), Penn-Trafford (5A), West Perry (4A), Pine Grove (3A), Frazier (2A) and Williams Valley (A).

With no 2020 season to lean on, there is an extra blindfold on in determining the first edition of the 2021 softball rankings.

Never one to back down from a challenge, here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record and district.

Class 6A

1. Bethlehem Freedom (2-0) (11)

2. Governor Mifflin (3-0) (3)

3. Bethel Park (2-0) (7)

4. Haverford (2-0) (1)

5. Williamsport (2-0) (4)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Abington Heights (3-0) (2)

2. Central Mountain (2-0) (6)

3. Shikellamy (2-0) (4)

4. Twin Valley (1-0) (3)

5. Penn-Trafford (1-1) (7)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. West Perry (1-0) (3)

2. Nazareth Academy (1-0) (1)

3. Hickory (2-0) (10)

4. Elizabeth Forward (2-2) (7)

5. Northwestern Lehigh (3-0) (11)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Pine Grove (2-0) (11)

2. Bald Eagle (2-0) (6)

3. Bloomsburg (2-0) (4)

4. Mt. Pleasant (3-1) (7)

5. Boiling Springs (1-0) (3)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Shenango (5-0) (7)

2. Wilmington (2-0) (10)

3. Marion Center (1-0) (6)

4. MAST Community Charter (2-0) (1)

5. Williams Valley (0-0) (11)

Out: None

Class A

1. DuBois Central Catholic (2-0) (9)

2. West Greene (2-0) (7)

3. Williamsburg (2-0) (6)

4. Nativity BVM (3-0) (11)

5. MMI Preparatory School (1-0) (2)

Out: None