Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for June 14, 2022

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Maddie Gross is greeted at home after a two-run homer against North Allegheny in the WPIAL 6A softball championship game June 1.

Twelve softball teams from across the state have punched their tickets for the final destination of the season: Penn State.

The PIAA will crown six new champions Thursday and Friday after the two defending champions still alive in the semifinals, North Penn in Class 6A and Beaver in 4A, were eliminated.

Three top-ranked teams from last week’s Trib HSSN state softball rankings — Pittston Area in 5A, Lewisburg in 3A and DuBois Central Catholic in A — were able to stay on top of their classification’s mountain heading into the state championship game.

Here is the district breakdown for the 12 team’s participating in this year’s softball finals:

The WPIAL (District 7) has four teams playing for state titles while Districts 2, 4 and 9 have two schools each. There is one team apiece from District 1 and 12.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Seneca Valley (16-6) (7) (5)

2. Spring-Ford (23-2) (1) (NR)

3. North Penn (25-2) (1) (1)

4. Pennsbury (24-3) (1) (3)

5. Penn Manor (20-6) (3) (2)

Out: Quakertown (1)

Class 5A

1. Pittston Area (24-0) (2) (1)

2. Armstrong (23-4) (7) (2)

3. Penn-Trafford (20-4) (7) (3)

4. Oxford (16-11) (1) (NR)

5. Central Mountain (21-2) (6) (4)

Out: Exeter Township (3)

Class 4A

1. Clearfield (21-3) (9) (NR)

2. Tunkhannock (20-6) (2) (NR)

3. Beaver (21-1) (7) (1)

4. Villa Joseph Marie (19-4) (1) (4)

5. Bethlehem Catholic (19-5) (11) (2)

Out: Hamburg (3), Archbishop Wood (12)

Class 3A

1. Lewisburg (19-3) (4) (1)

2. Avonworth (20-5) (7) (2)

3. Bald Eagle (18-5) (6) (5)

4. Palmerton (17-10) (11) (NR)

5. Karns City (15-4) (9) (3)

Out: Kutztown (3)

Class 2A

1. Neshannock (25-0) (7) (2)

2. Conwell-Egan (16-5) (12) (5)

3. Laurel (19-5) (7) (NR)

4. Claysburg-Kimmel (19-5) (12) (NR)

5. Everett (22-1) (5) (1)

Out: Southern Huntingdon (6), South Williamsport (4)

Class A

1. DuBois Central Catholic (22-3) (9) (1)

2. Montgomery (21-4) (4) (5)

3. Saegertown (16-5) (10) (4)

5. Union (21-3) (7) (2)

Out: Faith Christian (1)