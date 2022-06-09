Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for June 8, 2022

By:

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock’s Hunter Newman celebrates after driving in a run during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game against Frazier on June 3 at Cal (Pa.).

The goal of ending the school year with a PIAA softball championship is still alive for 48 schools across the state, including the 30 listed below.

However, a dozen teams from last week’s Trib HSSN state softball ranking hit the point of no return with season-ending losses in the opening round.

Heading into the PIAA quarterfinals, North Penn (6A), Pittston Area (5A) and Beaver (4A) remain on top in their class, now joined by Lewisburg (3A), Everett (2A) and DuBois Central Catholic (A).

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Penn (24-1) (1) (1)

2. Penn Manor (20-5) (3) (2)

3. Pennsbury (23-2) (1) (3)

4. Quakertown (21-4) (1) (NR)

5. Seneca Valley (14-6) (7) (NR)

Out: Northampton (11), Haverford (1)

Class 5A

1. Pittston Area (22-0) (2) (1)

2. Armstrong (21-4) (7) (4)

3. Penn-Trafford (19-3) (7) (3)

4. Central Mountain (21-2) (6) (NR)

5. Exeter Township (20-4) (3) (NR)

Out: West Chester Rustin (1), West Scranton (2)

Class 4A

1. Beaver (20-0) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (19-4) (11) (2)

3. Hamburg (20-3) (3) (4)

4. Villa Joseph Marie (18-3) (1) (5)

5. Archbishop Wood (16-6) (12) (NR)

Out: Elizabeth Forward (7)

Class 3A

1. Lewisburg (17-3) (4) (2)

2. Avonworth (18-5) (7) (3)

3. Karns City (54-3) (9) (4)

4. Kutztown (20-4) (3) (5)

5. Bald Eagle (17-4) (6) (NR)

Out: Mid Valley Secondary Center (2)

Class 2A

1. Everett (22-0) (5) (2)

2. Neshannock (21-0) (7) (3)

3. Southern Huntingdon (21-3) (6) (NR)

4. South Williamsport (16-5) (4) (NR)

5. Conwell-Egan (14-5) (12) (NR)

Out: Frazier (7), Elk Lake (2), Reynolds (10)

Class A

1. DuBois Central Catholic (20-3) (9) (2)

2. Union (21-3) (7) (4)

3. Faith Christian (16-6) (1) (NR)

4. Saegertown (15-4) (10) (NR)

5. Montgomery (19-4) (4) (NR)

Out: Tri-Valley (11), Meyersdale (5), Conemaugh Valley (6)