Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for May 10, 2022

By:

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 1:16 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford senior Mia Smith uncorks a pitch at practice March 21.

At first glance, this edition of the Trib HSSN state softball rankings may look like a carbon copy of last week’s presentation.

However, after further review, there are only a couple of tweaks that separate the two as the elite softball teams are putting on their postseason face and tuning up their games with the district playoffs coming up.

Only three teams lost their spot in the Top 5 as Hempfield, Laurel and Clearfield exited while Central York, Reynolds and Shade entered.

There were two replacements at the top of the rankings as Karns City took over for Avonworth in 3A while Frazier is No. 1 in 2A, taking over for Union City.

The other four remain intact with Pennsbury (6A), West Scranton (5A), Beaver (4A) and Tri-Valley (A) still at No. 1.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking,

Class 6A

1. Pennsbury (14-1) (1) (1)

2. Haverford (16-0) (1) (2)

3. North Penn (16-1) (1) (3)

4. State College (10-1) (6) (4)

5. Central York (16-1) (3) (NR)

Out: Hempfield (7)

Class 5A

1. West Scranton (15-1) (2) (1)

2. Abington Heights (13-0) (2) (2)

3. Pittston Area (15-0) (2) (3)

4. West Chester Rustin (16-1) (1) (4)

5. Penn-Trafford (13-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Beaver (14-0) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (15-3) (11) (2)

3. Yough (12-1) (7) (4)

4. Villa Joseph Marie (13-2) (1) (5)

5. Conemaugh Valley (12-2) (6) (3)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Karns City (12-1) (9) (2)

2. Mid Valley Secondary Center (12-1) (2) (3)

3. Central Columbia (12-2) (4) (4)

4. Cambria Heights (11-1) (6) (5)

5. Avonworth (14-3) (7) (1)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Frazier (12-0) (7) (2)

2. Everett (13-0) (5) (4)

3. Neshannock (16-0) (7) (5)

4. Reynolds (11-1) (10) (NR)

5. Union City (8-0) (10) (1)

Out: Laurel (7)

Class A

1. Tri-Valley (15-0) (11) (1)

2. DuBois Central Catholic (12-1) (9) (2)

3. West Greene (11-3) (7) (3)

4. Shade (10-1) (5) (NR)

5. Meyersdale (11-2) (5) (4)

Out: Clearfield (9)