Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for May 11, 2021

By:

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 | 10:54 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Amarah McCutcheon steals second base behind Mt. Pleasant’s Hannah Gnibus on Tuesday.

As the sands of the diamond dust slowly disappear in the regular season, it’s another week of just a handful of changes to the HSSN state softball rankings.

Only four teams were bumped from the Commonwealth Top 5, including a pair of changes in Class A.

Williamsburg and Montgomery are on the outside looking in while a pair of undefeated teams debut with Meyersdale at No. 4 and Northeast Bradford at No. 5.

The Konkrete Kids of Northampton are out for now in 6A, as is Williams Valley in 2A, replaced by North Penn and Laurel.

Only Wilmington was bumped from the top spot, falling from No. 1 to No. 3 in 2A after losing to Sharpsville. The Stingers of Marion Center are the new No. 1 in 2A.

Bethel Park in 6A, Twin Valley in 5A, Erie Villa Maria Academy in 4A, Bald Eagle in 3A and West Greene in A all held on to the top spot in their classification.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park (13-0) (7) (1)

2. Williamsport (13-1) (4) (3)

3. Pennsbury (14-1) (1) (4)

4. North Penn (15-1) (1) (NR)

5. Hatboro-Horsham (11-0) (1) (2)

Out: Northampton (11)

Class 5A

1. Twin Valley (13-0) (3) (1)

2. Abington Heights (11-1) (2) (4)

3. Central Mountain (10-2) (6) (2)

4. Archbishop Ryan (10-1) (12) (3)

5. Bellefonte (11-1) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Erie Villa Maria Academy (11-1) (10) (1)

2. Elizabeth Forward (13-2) (7) (2)

3. Hickory (11-1) (10) (3)

4. Beaver (12-0) (7) (4)

5. Danville (15-1) (4) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Bald Eagle (12-1) (6) (1)

2. Holy Redeemer (15-1) (2) (4)

3. Mt. Pleasant (12-2) (7) (5)

4. Camp Hill Trinity (13-2) (3) (3)

5. Central Columbia (14-2) (4) (2)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Marion Center (14-0) (6) (2)

2. Mount Union (13-1) (6) (3)

3. Wilmington (9-1) (10) (1)

4. Ligonier Valley (15-1) (7) (5)

5. Laurel (12-1) (7) (NR)

Out: Williams Valley (11)

Class A

1. West Greene (11-2) (7) (1)

2. Tri-Valley (15-1) (11) (2)

3. DuBois Central Catholic (13-2) (9) (3)

4. Meyersdale (12-0) (5) (NR)

5. Northeast Bradford (10-0) (4) (NR)

Out: Williamsburg (6), Montgomery, (4)