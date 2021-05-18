Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for May 18, 2021

By:

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 | 11:18 PM

Bob Smith | Mon Valley Independent Kailey Larcinese runs the bases against Yough on April 26.

Only two teams dropped out of the Trib HSSN state softball rankings from last week as we closed out the regular season and geared up for the district playoffs.

Central Columbia in 3A and Mount Union in 2A were bumped from the Top 5 in their respective classifications, replaced by Cambria Heights in 3A and Elk Lake in 2A.

However, there were still plenty of changes, especially at the top of the rankings.

Twin Valley in 5A, Erie Villa Maria Academy in 4A and Bald Eagle in 3A all lost their spot at No. 1, each dropping one or two spots to remain in the rankings.

The new top-ranked teams are Abington Heights in 5A, Elizabeth Forward in 4A and Holy Redeemer in 3A.

They join Bethel Park in 6A, Marion Center in 2A and West Greene in A as No. 1 teams three weeks before the state playoffs.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s rankings.

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park (15-0) (7) (1)

2. Williamsport (15-1) (4) (2)

3. Pennsbury (17-1) (1) (3)

4. North Penn (17-1) (1) (4)

5. Hatboro-Horsham (18-1) (1) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Abington Heights (14-1) (2) (2)

2. Twin Valley (15-1) (3) (1)

3. Archbishop Ryan (11-2) (12) (4)

4. Bellefonte (14-2) (6) (5)

5. Central Mountain (14-3) (6) (3)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Elizabeth Forward (15-2) (7) (2)

2. Beaver (14-0) (7) (4)

3. Erie Villa Maria Academy (11-2) (10) (1)

4. Danville (18-1) (4) (5)

5. Hickory (14-2) (10) (3)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Holy Redeemer (18-1) (2) (2)

2. Bald Eagle (15-2) (6) (1)

3. Mt. Pleasant (14-3) (7) (3)

4. Camp Hill Trinity (14-2) (3) (4)

5. Cambria Heights (17-1) (6) (NR)

Out: Central Columbia (4)

Class 2A

1. Marion Center (16-0) (6) (1)

2. Ligonier Valley (16-1) (7) (4)

3. Laurel (13-1) (7) (5)

4. Elk Lake (14-0) (2) (NR)

5. Wilmington (12-2) (10) (3)

Out: Mount Union (6)

Class A

1. West Greene (15-2) (7) (1)

2. Tri-Valley (19-1) (11) (2)

3. DuBois Central Catholic (17-2) (9) (3)

4. Meyersdale (16-0) (5) (4)

5. Northeast Bradford (13-0) (4) (5)

Out: None