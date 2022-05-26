Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for May 25, 2022
Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | 10:40 PM
As we head to the holiday weekend, all is quiet on the elite state softball front.
As the district playoffs continue across the commonwealth, byes and very few upsets have led to almost identical Trib HSSN state softball rankings.
Only Abington Heights in Class 5A lost its footing and dropped out, replaced by District 7’s Armstrong.
With little movement, there is no surprise that all six No. 1 teams remained the same with Pennsbury (6A), West Scranton (5A), Beaver (4A), Central Columbia (3A), Frazier (2A) and West Greene (A) all still on top.
Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.
Class 6A
1. Pennsbury (19-1) (1) (1)
2. Haverford (20-0) (1) (2)
3. North Penn (19-1) (1) (3)
4. Central York (18-1) (3) (4)
5. State College (15-2) (6) (5)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. West Scranton (18-1) (2) (1)
2. Pittston Area (19-0) (2) (2)
3. West Chester Rustin (18-2) (1) (4)
4. Penn-Trafford (18-2) (7) (5)
5. Armstrong (19-4) (7) (NR)
Out: Abington Heights (2)
Class 4A
1. Beaver (18-0) (7) (1)
2. Bethlehem Catholic (15-3) (11) (2)
3. Elizabeth Forward (16-2) (7) (3)
4. Hamburg (16-3) (3) (4)
5. Villa Joseph Marie (16-3) (1) (5)
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Central Columbia (18-2) (4) (1)
2. Cambria Heights (16-1) (6) (2)
3. Mid Valley Secondary Center (17-2) (2) (3)
4. Martinsburg Central (18-2) (6) (4)
5. Karns City (13-3) (9) (5)
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Frazier (18-0) (7) (1)
2. Everett (18-0) (5) (2)
3. Neshannock (21-0) (7) (3)
4. Elk Lake (17-2) (2) (4)
5. Union City (16-2) (10) (5)
Out: None
Class A
1. West Greene (14-3) (7) (1)
2. Tri-Valley (18-1) (11) (2)
3. DuBois Central Catholic (18-2) (9) (3)
4. Meyersdale (17-2) (5) (4)
5. Glendale (14-1) (6) (5)
Out: None
