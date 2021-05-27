Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for May 27, 2021

By:

Thursday, May 27, 2021 | 8:25 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Gianna Sciullo scores on a wild pitch past Pine-Richland pitcher Gabriella Aughton during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on Wednesday.

What you see this time of year on scholastic diamonds across the state is the cream slowly rising to the top.

Only four teams out of 30 from last week’s Trib HSSN state softball rankings lost in their district playoffs and fell out of the Top 5 for good.

That is what happens this time of year: One misstep and your spot in the rankings and hopes for gold disappear, unless you qualify for the PIAA postseason, that is.

Top-ranked Elizabeth Forward in 4A along with Hickory fell out of the rankings, replaced by Tunkhannock and Archbishop Ryan.

A team from the WPIAL and District 10 dropped out in 2A as well with Ligonier Valley and Wilmington out, replaced by Union City and Mount Union, no relation.

The only change at No. 4 was Beaver taking over for fellow District 7 Elizabeth Forward. All the other top-ranked teams remain with Bethel Park in 6A, Abington Heights in 5A, Holy Redeemer in 3A, Marion Center in 2A and West Greene in A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park (17-0) (7) (1)

2. Williamsport (18-1) (4) (2)

3. Pennsbury (20-1) (1) (3)

4. North Penn (19-1) (1) (4)

5. Hatboro-Horsham (20-1) (1) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Abington Heights (16-1) (2) (1)

2. Twin Valley (16-1) (3) (2)

3. Lampeter Strasburg (20-1) (3) (3)

4. Bellefonte (15-2) (6) (4)

5. Central Mountain (14-3) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Beaver (16-0) (7) (2)

2. Danville (18-1) (4) (4)

3. Erie Villa Maria Academy (12-3) (10) (3)

4. Tunkhannock (19-2) (2) (NR)

5. Archbishop Ryan (11-2) (12) (NR)

Out: Elizabeth Forward (7), Hickory (10)

Class 3A

1. Holy Redeemer (18-1) (2) (1)

2. Bald Eagle (16-2) (6) (2)

3. Mt. Pleasant (16-3) (7) (3)

4. Camp Hill Trinity (14-2) (3) (4)

5. Cambria Heights (19-1) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Marion Center (17-0) (6) (1)

2. Laurel (16-1) (7) (3)

3. Union City (19-0) (10) (NR)

4. Elk Lake (15-1) (2) (4)

5. Mount Union (16-2) (6) (NR)

Out: Ligonier Valley (7), Wilmington (10)

Class A

1. West Greene (17-2) (7) (1)

2. Tri-Valley (20-1) (11) (2)

3. DuBois Central Catholic (18-2) (9) (3)

4. Meyersdale (20-0) (5) (4)

5. Northeast Bradford (14-0) (4) (5)

Out: None