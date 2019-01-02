Trib HSSN state wrestling rankings for week of Dec. 24, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Tuesday, January 1, 2019 | 11:03 PM
State wrestling rankings
Class AAA
Team (district), record, previous
1. Bethlehem Catholic (11), 3-0, 1
2. Kiski Area (7), 4-0, 2
3. Cedar Cliff (3), 6-0, 3
4. Cathedral Prep (10), 4-1, 4
5. Bethlehem Liberty (11), 6-0, 5
6. Council Rock South (1), 1-0, 6
7. Seneca Valley (7), 3-0, 7
8. Hempfield (7), 8-1, 8
9. Northampton (11), 2-0, 9
10. Cumberland Valley (3), 1-0, 10
Out: None
Class AA
1. Reynolds (10), 2-0, 1
2. Southern Columbia (4), 2-0, 2
3. Chestnut Ridge (5), 3-0, 3
4. Saucon Valley (11), 2-0, 4
5. Bald Eagle Area (6), 1-0, 5
6. Burrell (7), 3-1, 6
7. Westmont Hilltop (6), 3-0, 7
8. Greenville (10), 11-1, 8
9. Freedom (7), 2-1, 9
10. Brockville (9), 5-3, 10
Out: None
Tags: Burrell, Freedom, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Seneca Valley
- Loading...