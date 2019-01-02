Trib HSSN state wrestling rankings for week of Dec. 24, 2018

By:
Tuesday, January 1, 2019 | 11:03 PM

State wrestling rankings

Class AAA

Team (district), record, previous

1. Bethlehem Catholic (11), 3-0, 1

2. Kiski Area (7), 4-0, 2

3. Cedar Cliff (3), 6-0, 3

4. Cathedral Prep (10), 4-1, 4

5. Bethlehem Liberty (11), 6-0, 5

6. Council Rock South (1), 1-0, 6

7. Seneca Valley (7), 3-0, 7

8. Hempfield (7), 8-1, 8

9. Northampton (11), 2-0, 9

10. Cumberland Valley (3), 1-0, 10

Out: None

Class AA

1. Reynolds (10), 2-0, 1

2. Southern Columbia (4), 2-0, 2

3. Chestnut Ridge (5), 3-0, 3

4. Saucon Valley (11), 2-0, 4

5. Bald Eagle Area (6), 1-0, 5

6. Burrell (7), 3-1, 6

7. Westmont Hilltop (6), 3-0, 7

8. Greenville (10), 11-1, 8

9. Freedom (7), 2-1, 9

10. Brockville (9), 5-3, 10

Out: None

