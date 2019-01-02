Trib HSSN team of the week: Peters Township

By: Doug Gulasy

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 | 10:03 PM

TEAM OF THE WEEK: PETERS TOWNSHIP

It was a productive post-holiday weekend for Peters Township, which captured the team championship at the Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic at West Mifflin.

In addition to the team title, four Peters wrestlers won their weight classes at the annual event: junior 120-pounder Bryce Wilkes, sophomore 152-pounder Donovan McMillon, senior 170-pounder Jeff Markert and senior 182-pounder Brandon Matthewes. Three other competitors earned top-eight medals as the Indians finished with 189.5 team points, well ahead of second-place West Mifflin (145.5).

Peters Township holds a 2-0 Section 2-AAA record entering a dual Wednesday against Ringgold.

Other nominees

GREENSBURG SALEM : The Golden Lions were golden at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic tournament, winning the title in a close race with Mt. Pleasant. A pair of Greensburg Salem wrestlers — Dajauhn Hertzog and Trent Patrick — won individual titles at 138 and 220 pounds, respectively, and seven other wrestlers earned medals.

KISKI AREA : Another week and another strong tournament performance for the Cavaliers, who finished fourth in the team standings — the best of any WPIAL team — at the Powerade Christmas Tournament at Canon-McMillan. Although Kiski Area didn’t bring home a champion at the prestigious tournament, five Cavaliers medaled, led by senior Darren Miller, the runner-up at 132 pounds.

SENECA VALLEY : The Raiders had a pair of wrestlers in the finals at Powerade, most of any WPIAL team, and finished eighth in the team standings. Defending PIAA champion Alejandro Herrera-Rondon won his first Powerade title at 113 pounds, winning six matches to get there. He beat top seed Kurt McHenry of St. Paul’s (Md.) in the finals, by a 2-1 decision. Dylan Chappell finished one win shy of giving Seneca Valley a second champion. The seventh-seeded Chappell beat two higher seeds to reach the finals, where he lost to No. 1 Gary Steen of Reynolds.

