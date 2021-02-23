Trib HSSN to unveil WPIAL basketball playoff pairings tonight
Tuesday, February 23, 2021 | 10:49 AM
The largest field in the history of the WPIAL basketball playoffs provided quite a challenge for the district’s basketball committee members.
Tonight on the TribLive High School Sports Network, 235 high school basketball teams will learn their path to the championships.
The traditional WPIAL basketball pairings meeting that typically draws hundreds of coaches, athletic directors and media members was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So, Trib HSSN has exclusive coverage of the brackets reveal.
The 122 boys teams and 112 girls teams will learn their opening-round opponents on the WPIAL Basketball Playoff Pairings Show, presented by Saint Vincent College, at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday on Trib HSSN.
Host Don Rebel will be joined by Tribune-Review sports writer Chris Harlan and broadcaster James Dotson to unveil the brackets for each classification and preview opening-round matchups.
Also, check out the complete brackets once they are revealed on Trib HSSN.
Get up to speed with these bracketology predictions for the boys and girls.
Trib HSSN is the exclusive broadcast home of the WPIAL boys and girls playoffs. Check out Trib HSSN throughout the postseason for live video and audio coverage, as well as game stories, recaps, photos and more.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.
