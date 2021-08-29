Trib HSSN WPIAL football rankings: Aug. 29, 2021
Saturday, August 28, 2021 | 9:12 PM
Class 6A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Central Catholic, 0-1, 1
2. Mt. Lebanon, 1-0, 2
3. North Allegheny, 1-0, 3
4. Canon-McMillan, 1-0, 5
5. Seneca Valley, 0-1, 4
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Gateway, 1-0, 1
2. Penn-Trafford, 1-0, 2
3. Pine-Richland, 0-1, 3
4. Penn Hills, 0-0, 4
5. Peters Township, 1-0, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Thomas Jefferson, 0-0, 1
2. Belle Vernon, 0-0, 2
3. Aliquippa, 0-0, 3
4. McKeesport, 1-0, 4
5. Chartiers Valley, 1-0, NR
Out: Plum (0-1, 5)
Class 3A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Central Valley, 1-0, 1
2. Avonworth, 1-0, 2
3. North Catholic, 1-0, 3
4. Elizabeth Forward, 1-0, 4
5. East Allegheny, 1-0, NR
Out: Freeport (0-1, 5)
Class 2A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Sto-Rox, 1-0, 2
2. Beaver Falls, 0-1, 1
3. Serra Catholic, 1-0, 3
4. Washington, 1-0, 5
5. Laurel, 1-0, NR
Out: McGuffey (0-1, 4)
Class A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Clairton, 0-0, 1
2. Rochester, 0-0, 2
3. California, 0-0, 3
4. Springdale, 1-0, 4
5. Shenango, *0-0, 5
Out: none
*Saturday game not included
