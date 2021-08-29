Trib HSSN WPIAL football rankings: Aug. 29, 2021

Saturday, August 28, 2021 | 9:12 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Donovan Hinish puts a hit onImhotep Charter’s Rahmir Stewart on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at the Wolvarena.

Class 6A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Central Catholic, 0-1, 1

2. Mt. Lebanon, 1-0, 2

3. North Allegheny, 1-0, 3

4. Canon-McMillan, 1-0, 5

5. Seneca Valley, 0-1, 4

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Gateway, 1-0, 1

2. Penn-Trafford, 1-0, 2

3. Pine-Richland, 0-1, 3

4. Penn Hills, 0-0, 4

5. Peters Township, 1-0, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Thomas Jefferson, 0-0, 1

2. Belle Vernon, 0-0, 2

3. Aliquippa, 0-0, 3

4. McKeesport, 1-0, 4

5. Chartiers Valley, 1-0, NR

Out: Plum (0-1, 5)

Class 3A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Central Valley, 1-0, 1

2. Avonworth, 1-0, 2

3. North Catholic, 1-0, 3

4. Elizabeth Forward, 1-0, 4

5. East Allegheny, 1-0, NR

Out: Freeport (0-1, 5)

Class 2A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Sto-Rox, 1-0, 2

2. Beaver Falls, 0-1, 1

3. Serra Catholic, 1-0, 3

4. Washington, 1-0, 5

5. Laurel, 1-0, NR

Out: McGuffey (0-1, 4)

Class A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Clairton, 0-0, 1

2. Rochester, 0-0, 2

3. California, 0-0, 3

4. Springdale, 1-0, 4

5. Shenango, *0-0, 5

Out: none

*Saturday game not included

