Trib HSSN WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Feb. 1, 2020

By:
Saturday, February 1, 2020 | 9:11 PM

WPIAL rankings

Girls basketball

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park, 14-1, 2

2. North Allegheny, 16-3, 3

3. Norwin, 15-3, 1

4. Mt. Lebanon, 16-3, 4

5. Upper St. Clair, 11-6, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley, 20-0, 1

2. Woodland Hills, 17-3, 2

3. Oakland Catholic, 15-4, 4

4. Trinity, 14-3, 3

5. Moon, 14-5, NR

Out: Plum (12-5, 5)

Class 4A

1. North Catholic, 18-1, 1

2. Southmoreland, 19-0, 2

3. Central Valley, 15-2, 4

4. Blackhawk, 16-3, 3

5. Freeport, 13-5, NR

Out: McKeesport (13-7, 5)

Class 3A

1. Beaver, 16-3, 2

2. Mohawk, 16-3, 1

3. Avonworth, 13-5, 4

4. Seton LaSalle, 14-5, 3

5. South Park, 12-7, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic, 14-2, 1

2. Bishop Canevin, 14-6, 3

3. OLSH, 15-3, 2

4. Ellis School, 13-5, 4

5. Laurel, 12-7, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Rochester, 19-1, 1

2. West Greene, 19-0, 2

3. Vincentian Academy, 14-4, 3

4. Greensburg C.C., 13-5, 5

5. Clairton, 15-3, 5

Out: none

