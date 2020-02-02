Trib HSSN WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Feb. 1, 2020
By:
Saturday, February 1, 2020 | 9:11 PM
WPIAL rankings
Girls basketball
Class 6A
1. Bethel Park, 14-1, 2
2. North Allegheny, 16-3, 3
3. Norwin, 15-3, 1
4. Mt. Lebanon, 16-3, 4
5. Upper St. Clair, 11-6, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Chartiers Valley, 20-0, 1
2. Woodland Hills, 17-3, 2
3. Oakland Catholic, 15-4, 4
4. Trinity, 14-3, 3
5. Moon, 14-5, NR
Out: Plum (12-5, 5)
Class 4A
1. North Catholic, 18-1, 1
2. Southmoreland, 19-0, 2
3. Central Valley, 15-2, 4
4. Blackhawk, 16-3, 3
5. Freeport, 13-5, NR
Out: McKeesport (13-7, 5)
Class 3A
1. Beaver, 16-3, 2
2. Mohawk, 16-3, 1
3. Avonworth, 13-5, 4
4. Seton LaSalle, 14-5, 3
5. South Park, 12-7, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Serra Catholic, 14-2, 1
2. Bishop Canevin, 14-6, 3
3. OLSH, 15-3, 2
4. Ellis School, 13-5, 4
5. Laurel, 12-7, 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Rochester, 19-1, 1
2. West Greene, 19-0, 2
3. Vincentian Academy, 14-4, 3
4. Greensburg C.C., 13-5, 5
5. Clairton, 15-3, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .