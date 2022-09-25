TribLIVE Logo
Trib HSSN WPIAL soccer rankings: Week ending Sept. 25, 2022

Sunday, September 25, 2022 | 2:24 PM

Tribune-Review soccer rankings

Boys

Class 4A

Rank, school, record, previous

1. Seneca Valley, 10-0, 1

2. Pine-Richland, 7-1-1 3

3. Fox Chapel, 5-2-2, 2

4. Peters Township 8-1 NR

5. North Allegheny, 7-3-1, 5

Out: Upper St. Clair, 6-3-1, 4

Class 3A

1. Plum, 10-0-1, 1

2. Moon, 9-0-1, 2

3. Kiski Area, 8-2, 3

4. Thomas Jefferson, 9-2, 4

5. Franklin Regional, 7-3, NR

Out: Hampton, 6-2, 5

Class 2A

1. Quaker Valley, 8-2, 1

2. South Park, 11-0, 3

3. Deer Lakes, 10-1, 4

4. Shady Side Academy, 7-1, 2

5. East Allegheny, 7-2, 5

Out: None

Class A

1. Winchester Thurston, 8-1-1, 1

2. Sewickley Academy, 9-0, 2

3. Greensburg Central Catholic, 9-1, 3

4. Eden Christian, 5-2, 4

5. Charleroi, 7-1, 5

Out: None

Girls

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny, 9-1, 1

2. Peters Township, 7-1-1, 3

3. Seneca Valley, 7-0-2, 4

4. Mt. Lebanon, 8-1-1, 5

5. Bethel Park, 6-2, 2

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Mars, 7-0, 1

2. Plum, 8-0, 2

3. Moon, 8-0, 3

4. Elizabeth Forward 8-1, NR

5. Thomas Jefferson, 8-2, 4

Out: Latrobe, 4-2-2, 5

Class 2A

1. Avonworth, 9-1, 1

2. Mt. Pleasant, 7-0, 3

3. Southmoreland, 7-1, 2

4. North Catholic, 6-1, 4

5. South Park, 8-2, 5

Out: None

Class A

1. Springdale, 6-1, 1

2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 4-2, 2

3. Freedom, 7-3, 3

4. OLSH, 6-2, 4

5. Chartiers-Houston, 7-2, 5

Out: None

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

