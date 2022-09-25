Trib HSSN WPIAL soccer rankings: Week ending Sept. 25, 2022
Sunday, September 25, 2022 | 2:24 PM
Tribune-Review soccer rankings
Boys
Class 4A
Rank, school, record, previous
1. Seneca Valley, 10-0, 1
2. Pine-Richland, 7-1-1 3
3. Fox Chapel, 5-2-2, 2
4. Peters Township 8-1 NR
5. North Allegheny, 7-3-1, 5
Out: Upper St. Clair, 6-3-1, 4
Class 3A
1. Plum, 10-0-1, 1
2. Moon, 9-0-1, 2
3. Kiski Area, 8-2, 3
4. Thomas Jefferson, 9-2, 4
5. Franklin Regional, 7-3, NR
Out: Hampton, 6-2, 5
Class 2A
1. Quaker Valley, 8-2, 1
2. South Park, 11-0, 3
3. Deer Lakes, 10-1, 4
4. Shady Side Academy, 7-1, 2
5. East Allegheny, 7-2, 5
Out: None
Class A
1. Winchester Thurston, 8-1-1, 1
2. Sewickley Academy, 9-0, 2
3. Greensburg Central Catholic, 9-1, 3
4. Eden Christian, 5-2, 4
5. Charleroi, 7-1, 5
Out: None
Girls
Class 4A
1. North Allegheny, 9-1, 1
2. Peters Township, 7-1-1, 3
3. Seneca Valley, 7-0-2, 4
4. Mt. Lebanon, 8-1-1, 5
5. Bethel Park, 6-2, 2
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Mars, 7-0, 1
2. Plum, 8-0, 2
3. Moon, 8-0, 3
4. Elizabeth Forward 8-1, NR
5. Thomas Jefferson, 8-2, 4
Out: Latrobe, 4-2-2, 5
Class 2A
1. Avonworth, 9-1, 1
2. Mt. Pleasant, 7-0, 3
3. Southmoreland, 7-1, 2
4. North Catholic, 6-1, 4
5. South Park, 8-2, 5
Out: None
Class A
1. Springdale, 6-1, 1
2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 4-2, 2
3. Freedom, 7-3, 3
4. OLSH, 6-2, 4
5. Chartiers-Houston, 7-2, 5
Out: None
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
