Trib HSSN WPIAL softball rankings: Week ending April 16, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023 | 4:33 PM
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Hempfield, 9-1 3
2. Seneca Valley, 7-1, 1
3. Norwin, 8-2, 4
4. North Allegheny, 8-3, 2
5. Canon-McMillan, 3-5, NR
Out: Pine-Richland (2-8, 5)
Class 5A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Shaler, 9-0, 1
2. Armstrong, 8-1, 2
3. Trinity, 8-1, 3
4. West Allegheny, 11-1, 4
5. North Hills, 8-1, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Elizabeth Forward, 8-0, 1
2. Chartiers Valley, 9-1, 3
3. Montour, 6-1, 2
4. Indiana, 10-1, 5
5. Trinity, 8-1, NR
Out: Belle Vernon (7-3, 4)
Class 3A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Avonworth, 10-0, 1
2. Southmoreland, 6-1, 3
3. Deer Lakes, 6-1, 2
4. Waynesburg, 7-2, 5
5. Hopewell, 6-1, NR
Out: Burrell (4-4, 4)
Class 2A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Neshannock, 6-0, 1
2. Laurel, 7-1, 4
3. Serra Catholic, 7-2, 5
4. Greensburg C.C., 6-1, 2
5. Charleroi, 8-1, 3
Out: none
Class A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Union, 8-1, 1
2. Frazier, 6-1, 2
3. Carmichaels, 10-0, 3
4. Chartiers-Houston, 5-4, NR
5. West Greene, 6-5, 4
Out: South Side (4-2, 5)
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
