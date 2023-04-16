TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Trib HSSN WPIAL softball rankings: Week ending April 16, 2023

By:
Saturday, April 15, 2023 | 4:33 PM

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Hempfield, 9-1 3

2. Seneca Valley, 7-1, 1

3. Norwin, 8-2, 4

4. North Allegheny, 8-3, 2

5. Canon-McMillan, 3-5, NR

Out: Pine-Richland (2-8, 5)

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Shaler, 9-0, 1

2. Armstrong, 8-1, 2

3. Trinity, 8-1, 3

4. West Allegheny, 11-1, 4

5. North Hills, 8-1, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Elizabeth Forward, 8-0, 1

2. Chartiers Valley, 9-1, 3

3. Montour, 6-1, 2

4. Indiana, 10-1, 5

5. Trinity, 8-1, NR

Out: Belle Vernon (7-3, 4)

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Avonworth, 10-0, 1

2. Southmoreland, 6-1, 3

3. Deer Lakes, 6-1, 2

4. Waynesburg, 7-2, 5

5. Hopewell, 6-1, NR

Out: Burrell (4-4, 4)

Class 2A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Neshannock, 6-0, 1

2. Laurel, 7-1, 4

3. Serra Catholic, 7-2, 5

4. Greensburg C.C., 6-1, 2

5. Charleroi, 8-1, 3

Out: none

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Union, 8-1, 1

2. Frazier, 6-1, 2

3. Carmichaels, 10-0, 3

4. Chartiers-Houston, 5-4, NR

5. West Greene, 6-5, 4

Out: South Side (4-2, 5)

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

More High School Softball

Young Plum softball team battling through challenging early schedule
High school roundup for April 14, 2023: West Allegheny hands 1st loss to Montour
Frazier softball offense erupts in 6th inning for win over Jeannette
Waldier earns Yough softball team walk-off win over Mt. Pleasant
Deer Lakes softball bounces back with win over Valley

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter