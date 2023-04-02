Trib HSSN WPIAL softball rankings: Week ending April 2, 2023
Saturday, April 1, 2023 | 6:53 PM
Class 6A
1. Seneca Valley, 1-0, 1
2. North Allegheny, 5-1, 5
3. Hempfield, 4-1, 3
4. Mt. Lebanon, 0-1, 2
5. Norwin, 4-1, NR
Out: Pine-Richland (2-3, 4)
Class 5A
1. North Hills, 5-0, 4
2. Shaler, 5-0, NR
3 Armstrong, 3-1, 1
4. Trinity, 4-1, 3
5. Latrobe, 5-0, NR
Out: Bethel Park (1-2, 5), Penn-Trafford (1-4, 2)
Class 4A
1. Elizabeth Forward, 5-0, 1
2. Montour, 3-0, 3
3. Belle Vernon, 5-1, 4
4. Beaver, 3-2, 2
5. Chartiers Valley, 3-1, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Avonworth, 6-0, 1
2. Yough, 2-0, 3
3. Deer Lakes, 3-0, 4
4. Ellwood City, 2-0 , NR
5. Burrell, 2-2, 2
Out: Southmoreland (1-1, 5)
Class 2A
1. Neshannock, 1-0, 1
2. Laurel, 1-0, 2
3. Greensburg C.C., 3-0, 4
4. Charleroi, 5-0, 5
5. Serra Catholic, 3-1, 3
Out: none
Class A
1. Union, 1-2, 1
2. Frazier, 1-1, 2
3. Carmichaels, 5-0, 5
4. West Greene, 4-3, 3
5. South Side, 1-1, NR
Out: Chartiers-Houston (0-4, 4)
