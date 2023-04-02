TribLIVE Logo
Trib HSSN WPIAL softball rankings: Week ending April 2, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 | 6:53 PM

Class 6A

1. Seneca Valley, 1-0, 1

2. North Allegheny, 5-1, 5

3. Hempfield, 4-1, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 0-1, 2

5. Norwin, 4-1, NR

Out: Pine-Richland (2-3, 4)

Class 5A

1. North Hills, 5-0, 4

2. Shaler, 5-0, NR

3 Armstrong, 3-1, 1

4. Trinity, 4-1, 3

5. Latrobe, 5-0, NR

Out: Bethel Park (1-2, 5), Penn-Trafford (1-4, 2)

Class 4A

1. Elizabeth Forward, 5-0, 1

2. Montour, 3-0, 3

3. Belle Vernon, 5-1, 4

4. Beaver, 3-2, 2

5. Chartiers Valley, 3-1, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Avonworth, 6-0, 1

2. Yough, 2-0, 3

3. Deer Lakes, 3-0, 4

4. Ellwood City, 2-0 , NR

5. Burrell, 2-2, 2

Out: Southmoreland (1-1, 5)

Class 2A

1. Neshannock, 1-0, 1

2. Laurel, 1-0, 2

3. Greensburg C.C., 3-0, 4

4. Charleroi, 5-0, 5

5. Serra Catholic, 3-1, 3

Out: none

Class A

1. Union, 1-2, 1

2. Frazier, 1-1, 2

3. Carmichaels, 5-0, 5

4. West Greene, 4-3, 3

5. South Side, 1-1, NR

Out: Chartiers-Houston (0-4, 4)

