Trib HSSN WPIAL softball rankings: Week ending May 8, 2022

By:
Saturday, May 7, 2022 | 4:02 PM

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Mt. Lebanon, 11-3, 2

2. Hempfield, 10-2, 1

3. Pine-Richland, 11-2, 3

4. Bethel Park, 7-6, 5

5. North Allegheny, 10-5, 4

Out: none

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Penn-Trafford, 13-1, 1

2. Armstrong, 15-2, 4

3. Trinity, 15-2, 3

4. West Allegheny, 11-3, 5

5. North Hills, 11-3, 2

Out: none

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Beaver, 13-0, 1

2. Yough, 11-1, 2

3. Elizabeth Forward, 13-2, 3

4. Montour, 9-3, 5

5. Burrell, 9-1, 4

Out: none

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Avonworth, 14-2, 1

2. Deer Lakes, 10-2, 2

3. South Allegheny, 11-2, 3

4. Ellwood City, 10-2, 5

5. Southmoreland, 9-3, 4

Out: none

Class 2A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Frazier, 12-0, 1

2. Chartiers-Houston, 14-1, 2

3. Ligonier Valley, 12-3, 3

4. Neshannock, 15-0, 5

5. Laurel, 11-2, 4

Out: none

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. West Greene, 11-3, 1

2. Union, 15-2, 2

3. Greensburg Central Catholic, 9-4, 3

4. South Side, 8-3, 4

5. Springdale, 6-1, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

