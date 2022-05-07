Trib HSSN WPIAL softball rankings: Week ending May 8, 2022
By:
Saturday, May 7, 2022 | 4:02 PM
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Mt. Lebanon, 11-3, 2
2. Hempfield, 10-2, 1
3. Pine-Richland, 11-2, 3
4. Bethel Park, 7-6, 5
5. North Allegheny, 10-5, 4
Out: none
Class 5A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Penn-Trafford, 13-1, 1
2. Armstrong, 15-2, 4
3. Trinity, 15-2, 3
4. West Allegheny, 11-3, 5
5. North Hills, 11-3, 2
Out: none
Class 4A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Beaver, 13-0, 1
2. Yough, 11-1, 2
3. Elizabeth Forward, 13-2, 3
4. Montour, 9-3, 5
5. Burrell, 9-1, 4
Out: none
Class 3A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Avonworth, 14-2, 1
2. Deer Lakes, 10-2, 2
3. South Allegheny, 11-2, 3
4. Ellwood City, 10-2, 5
5. Southmoreland, 9-3, 4
Out: none
Class 2A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Frazier, 12-0, 1
2. Chartiers-Houston, 14-1, 2
3. Ligonier Valley, 12-3, 3
4. Neshannock, 15-0, 5
5. Laurel, 11-2, 4
Out: none
Class A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. West Greene, 11-3, 1
2. Union, 15-2, 2
3. Greensburg Central Catholic, 9-4, 3
4. South Side, 8-3, 4
5. Springdale, 6-1, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Softball• Reese’s walk-off home run highlights emotional week for Hampton softball
• Westmoreland County high school notebook: Mt. Pleasant’s Hutter reopens recruitment
• Ligonier Valley ace Maddie Griffin to throw out 1st pitch at Pirates game
• WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through May 5, 2022
• High school roundup for May 5, 2022: Mt. Lebanon softball wins section title with comeback win