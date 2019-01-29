Trib HSSN Wrestler of the Week: Burrell’s Ian Oswalt

By: Doug Gulasy

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 | 1:00 PM

Wrestler of the week:

Ian Oswalt, Burrell, so.

Burrell’s 120-pounder continued his torrid sophomore season by claiming the championship at the annual Thomas Chevrolet tournament in Bedford. Oswalt did it in dominant fashion, getting three pins in his four matches, including one in the final against Mt. Pleasant’s Noah Teeters.

Earlier in the week Oswalt wrestled up to 126 pounds and beat Derry’s Tyler Cymmerman in the Section 3-AA team tournament, helping Burrell win its 16th consecutive section title.

Oswalt has two losses this season, none against Class AA competition. He last was defeated in late December at the Powerade Tournament and won King of the Mountain, Westmoreland County Coaches Association and Bedford tournament titles.

OTHER NOMINEES

Troy Kuhn, Kiski Area, sr.: The senior 220-pounder keyed Kiski Area’s Section 1-AAA championship win by pinning Hempfield’s Dillon Ferretti in the second bout of the evening. That pin in a toss-up match gave the Cavaliers an early 9-0 lead in their 40-24 victory.

Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant, fr.: The Vikings’ 182-pounder has just one loss this season, and he continued his strong performances by claiming the title at the Thomas Chevrolet tournament. Pitzer posted three consecutive first-period pins before getting a major decision over Penn Cambria’s Derek Brown in the final.

Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley, so.: Redinger helped the fledgling Quaker Valley wrestling program earn its first section title in its history with a pair of dominant pins in the Section 2-AA tournament. After a 38-second pin of Freedom’s David Campbell helped QV pull a 36-35 upset in the section semifinals, Redinger needed just 45 seconds to pin Keystone Oak’s Trong Tran in the finals, assisting in a 43-33 victory.

