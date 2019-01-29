Trib HSSN Wrestling Team of the Week: Quaker Valley

By: Doug Gulasy

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 | 1:09 PM

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Quaker Valley

It took just three years for Quaker Valley to become a championship wrestling program.

The Quakers, who fielded a program for the first time in 2016-17, last week captured their first section team title by taking down Keystone Oaks, 43-33, in the Section 2-AA championship match.

Quaker Valley first knocked off second-ranked Freedom, 36-35, in the section semifinals, before getting pins by Conner Redinger, Gino Angeletti, JohnRocco Kazalas and Donovan Cutchember in the win over Keystone Oaks. The Quakers will wrestle Valley on Wednesday in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs.

OTHER NOMINEES

Burgettstown: The Blue Devils won their first section title in nine years, overcoming a one-point deficit with three bouts remaining by getting pins from D.J. Slovick and Turner Lehman in a 39-34 win over Beth-Center. The team then finished third at Saturday’s Sharon Duals.

Burrell: The Bucs increased their section winning streak to 110 consecutive matches after sweeping Elizabeth Forward and Derry to claim the Section 3-AA title last week, their 16th straight section crown. Then the 12-time defending WPIAL Class AA champions tuned up for the postseason with a second-place finish at the annual Thomas Chevrolet tournament in Bedford, with four wrestlers claiming individual titles.

Canon-McMillan: The Big Macs continue to attack, winning an 18th consecutive section championship with a 42-25 win over Waynesburg in the Section 4-AAA finals. Pins by Jacob Gardner and Evan Miller helped Canon-Mac overcome an early deficit.

Thomas Jefferson: The Jaguars followed their team title from the Allegheny County Tournament by claiming their first section championship in 33 years, edging Connellsville, 35-33, in the Section 2-AAA finals. Max Shaw, Dominic Serapiglia and Brendan Finnerty got pins.

