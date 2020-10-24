Trib HSSN’s Week 7 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 12:57 AM

Top performers for Week 7 high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

316 – Naman Alemada, South Fayette (19 of 32)

311 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (7 of 9)

294 – Collin Dietz, Fox Chapel (16 of 30)

237 – Zion White, Elizabeth Forward (7 of 13)

228 – Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland (9 of 9)

218 – Tyler McGowan, Moon (14 of 21)

212 – Kaden Sarver, Hopewell (7 of 18)

211 – Adam Obrin, Central Catholic (6 of 7)

210 – Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson (20 of 30)

197 – Zach Cernuto, Southmoreland (18 of 32)

196 – Dylan Cook, Leechburg (15 of 24)

194 – Marco Mamone, Beaver (8 of 13)

186 – Mike Wells, New Castle (9 of 17)

185 – Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley (13 of 14)

178 – Harper Conroy, South Park (14 of 22)

176 – Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (9 of 17)

174 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (7 of 13)

171 – Brad Birch, Jeannette (13 of 22)

171 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (10 of 20)

170 – John DiNapoli, East Allegheny (9 of 17)

160 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands (7 of 13)

155 – Luke Persinger, Montour (8 of 20)

153 – Josh Castro, Shady Side Academy (7 of 20)

149 – Carsen Engleka, Gateway (11 of 13)

144 – Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford (11 of 16)

139 – Ben Lane, Freeport (11 of 27)

137 – Jase Keib, Brentwood (9 of 30)

136 – Steve Jenkins, Imani Christian (5 of 14)

135 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (12 of 26)

134 – Gavin Roebuck, Yough (3 of 6)

132 – Tyler Staub, Union (6 of 11)

124 – Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford (11 of 17)

123 – Jonte Sanders, Clairton (6 of 11)

118 – Trevor Brncic, Franklin Regional (8 of 16)

118 – Ameer Dudley, Central Valley (6 of 10)

107 – K.J. Rush, Avella (7 of 14)

104 – Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks (8 of 17)

103 – Ryan Hubner, Plum (8 of 10)

103 – Brian Olan, Seneca Valley (9 of 17)

Rushing

343 – Josh Castro, Shady Side Academy

309 – Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks

285 – Owen Petrisek, Bentworth

284 – Jimmy Sadler, Chartiers-Houston

261 – Raysaun Jackson, Imani Christian

233 – Teddy Ruffner, Mars

223 – Dontae Sanders, Clairton

216 – Luke McCoy, Laurel

214 – Nico Pate, Peters Township

214 – Lance Stevenson, Mapletown

209 – Dylan Gustafson, Latrobe

200 – Haden Sierocky, Ligonier Valley

197 – Devin Flint, Indiana

193 – Jordan Demus, Chartiers Valley

189 – Nick Beitel, Ligonier Valley

189 – Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge

169 – Ryan Angott, Canon-McMillan

169 – Josh Hough, Beaver Falls

168 – Kyle Tipinski, North Catholic

165 – Aaron Alakson, Mt. Pleasant

165 – Gannon Kadlecik, Montour

165 – Eryck Moore, Plum

161 – Chase Belsterling, Fort Cherry

160 – Cole Shergi, Burgettstown

158 – Jaden Keating, Upper St. Clair

158 – Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon

151 – Derrick Davis, Gateway

144 – Jackson Clark, Union

131 – Wyatt Ringer, Beaver

125 – Zay Davis, Sto-Rox

125 – James Pearson, Kiski Area

117 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley

115 – Roberto Smith Jr., Jeannette

114 – Maddox Truschel, Fort Cherry

114 – Troy Volpatti, Bethel Park

113 – Ky’Ron Craggette, Connellsville

112 – Nya Greene, New Brighton

108 – Shay Aitken, South Fayette

107 – Curtis Foskey, North Hills

105 – Shileak Livingston, Beaver Falls

105 – Gamal Marballie, Yough

101 – John DiNapoli, East Allegheny

100 – Eric Allen, Brownsville

Receiving

176 – Charley Rossi, South Fayette (9 rec.)

170 – Jamar Jeter, Hopewell (7 rec.)

134 – Jacob Finch, Beaver (3 rec.)

134 – C.J. Waldier, Yough (3 rec.)

128 – Michael Smith, East Allegheny (3 rec.)

123 – Zach Boyd, Elizabeth Forward (2 rec.)

117 – Vinnie Clark, Freeport (7 rec.)

115 – Joey Belinotti, Shady Side Academy (4 rec.)

112 – Mateo Cepullio, Upper St. Clair (4 rec.)

112 – Colin Kwiatkowski, Fox Chapel (7 rec.)

110 – Ryan McGuire, South Fayette (5 rec.)

104 – Joey Audia, South Fayette (7 rec.)

102 – Dylan Schlagel, Shaler (5 rec.)

101 – Malik Shannon, Imani Christian (3 rec.)

100 – Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland (3 rec.)

More Football

Washington shows playoff form in clinching win over Frazier
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 23, 2020
WPIAL Class A roundup: Shenango-Rochester game suspended
WPIAL Class 2A roundup: Jenkins guides Sto-Rox past Brentwood
WPIAL Class 3A roundup: East Allegheny cruises past Valley in Allegheny Conference

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me