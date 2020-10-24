Trib HSSN’s Week 7 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving
Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 12:57 AM
Top performers for Week 7 high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
316 – Naman Alemada, South Fayette (19 of 32)
311 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (7 of 9)
294 – Collin Dietz, Fox Chapel (16 of 30)
237 – Zion White, Elizabeth Forward (7 of 13)
228 – Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland (9 of 9)
218 – Tyler McGowan, Moon (14 of 21)
212 – Kaden Sarver, Hopewell (7 of 18)
211 – Adam Obrin, Central Catholic (6 of 7)
210 – Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson (20 of 30)
197 – Zach Cernuto, Southmoreland (18 of 32)
196 – Dylan Cook, Leechburg (15 of 24)
194 – Marco Mamone, Beaver (8 of 13)
186 – Mike Wells, New Castle (9 of 17)
185 – Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley (13 of 14)
178 – Harper Conroy, South Park (14 of 22)
176 – Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (9 of 17)
174 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (7 of 13)
171 – Brad Birch, Jeannette (13 of 22)
171 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (10 of 20)
170 – John DiNapoli, East Allegheny (9 of 17)
160 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands (7 of 13)
155 – Luke Persinger, Montour (8 of 20)
153 – Josh Castro, Shady Side Academy (7 of 20)
149 – Carsen Engleka, Gateway (11 of 13)
144 – Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford (11 of 16)
139 – Ben Lane, Freeport (11 of 27)
137 – Jase Keib, Brentwood (9 of 30)
136 – Steve Jenkins, Imani Christian (5 of 14)
135 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (12 of 26)
134 – Gavin Roebuck, Yough (3 of 6)
132 – Tyler Staub, Union (6 of 11)
124 – Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford (11 of 17)
123 – Jonte Sanders, Clairton (6 of 11)
118 – Trevor Brncic, Franklin Regional (8 of 16)
118 – Ameer Dudley, Central Valley (6 of 10)
107 – K.J. Rush, Avella (7 of 14)
104 – Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks (8 of 17)
103 – Ryan Hubner, Plum (8 of 10)
103 – Brian Olan, Seneca Valley (9 of 17)
Rushing
343 – Josh Castro, Shady Side Academy
309 – Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks
285 – Owen Petrisek, Bentworth
284 – Jimmy Sadler, Chartiers-Houston
261 – Raysaun Jackson, Imani Christian
233 – Teddy Ruffner, Mars
223 – Dontae Sanders, Clairton
216 – Luke McCoy, Laurel
214 – Nico Pate, Peters Township
214 – Lance Stevenson, Mapletown
209 – Dylan Gustafson, Latrobe
200 – Haden Sierocky, Ligonier Valley
197 – Devin Flint, Indiana
193 – Jordan Demus, Chartiers Valley
189 – Nick Beitel, Ligonier Valley
189 – Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge
169 – Ryan Angott, Canon-McMillan
169 – Josh Hough, Beaver Falls
168 – Kyle Tipinski, North Catholic
165 – Aaron Alakson, Mt. Pleasant
165 – Gannon Kadlecik, Montour
165 – Eryck Moore, Plum
161 – Chase Belsterling, Fort Cherry
160 – Cole Shergi, Burgettstown
158 – Jaden Keating, Upper St. Clair
158 – Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon
151 – Derrick Davis, Gateway
144 – Jackson Clark, Union
131 – Wyatt Ringer, Beaver
125 – Zay Davis, Sto-Rox
125 – James Pearson, Kiski Area
117 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley
115 – Roberto Smith Jr., Jeannette
114 – Maddox Truschel, Fort Cherry
114 – Troy Volpatti, Bethel Park
113 – Ky’Ron Craggette, Connellsville
112 – Nya Greene, New Brighton
108 – Shay Aitken, South Fayette
107 – Curtis Foskey, North Hills
105 – Shileak Livingston, Beaver Falls
105 – Gamal Marballie, Yough
101 – John DiNapoli, East Allegheny
100 – Eric Allen, Brownsville
Receiving
176 – Charley Rossi, South Fayette (9 rec.)
170 – Jamar Jeter, Hopewell (7 rec.)
134 – Jacob Finch, Beaver (3 rec.)
134 – C.J. Waldier, Yough (3 rec.)
128 – Michael Smith, East Allegheny (3 rec.)
123 – Zach Boyd, Elizabeth Forward (2 rec.)
117 – Vinnie Clark, Freeport (7 rec.)
115 – Joey Belinotti, Shady Side Academy (4 rec.)
112 – Mateo Cepullio, Upper St. Clair (4 rec.)
112 – Colin Kwiatkowski, Fox Chapel (7 rec.)
110 – Ryan McGuire, South Fayette (5 rec.)
104 – Joey Audia, South Fayette (7 rec.)
102 – Dylan Schlagel, Shaler (5 rec.)
101 – Malik Shannon, Imani Christian (3 rec.)
100 – Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland (3 rec.)
