Trib HSSN broadcasts for Week of Feb. 3-9
By:
Sunday, February 2, 2020 | 10:31 PM
The WPIAL basketball section schedule concludes with plenty of big games coming up this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
We have plenty of WPIAL boys and girls section basketball games as section play comes to an end, including the final HSSN boys and girls video stream Games of the Week in the regular season. We also have boys and girls hoops action from both District 6 and District 9.
Plus, we have coverage of the PIAA team wrestling playoffs from Hershey and the Rebel Yell podcast sponsored by Essey Tires four times a week here on Trib HSSN.
Monday, Feb. 3
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Live Video Stream: Freeport at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Hempfield at Baldwin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Upper St. Clair at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Franklin Regional at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — McGuffey at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Brentwood at Riverview at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
District 6 Boys Basketball Playoffs — Heritage Conference Semifinals: Homer-Center at West Shamokin at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5
District 6 Boys Basketball Playoffs — Heritage Conference Semifinals: Purchase Line at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3
District 9 Boys Basketball — Punxsutawney at Redbank Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Rebel Yell Podcast — Video Stream: WPIAL girls basketball interview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Penn Hills at McKeesport at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Central Valley at New Castle at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Serra Catholic at Brentwood at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Butler at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Pine-Richland at Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Penn-Trafford at Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Connellsville at Fox Chapel at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Gateway at Albert Gallatin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Armstrong at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — West Allegheny at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Freeport at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Quaker Valley at Blackhawk at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Waynesburg Central at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Boys Basketball — East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — McGuffey at Charleroi at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Monessen at West Greene at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
District 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs — Heritage Conference Semifinals: Homer-Center at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5
District 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs — Heritage Conference Semifinals: West Shamokin at United at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Rebel Yell Podcast — Video Stream: WPIAL girls basketball update on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — California at Jefferson-Morgan at 6 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
District 9 Boys Basketball — St. Mary’s at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9
District 9 Girls Basketball — Elk County Catholic at Brookville at 7:30 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3
Thursday, Feb. 6
PIAA Team Wrestling Playoffs – To be determined on WJPA-AM 1450
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Penn-Trafford at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Connellsville at Hempfield at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Indiana at Freeport at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Washington at McGuffey at 6 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Frazier at Carmichaels at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Washington at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Friday, Feb. 7
Rebel Yell Podcast — Video Stream: WPIAL boys basketball update on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Trinity at South Fayette at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — North Allegheny at North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at Erie McDowell at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Latrobe at Hempfield at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Peters Township at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Shaler at Plum at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton at Mars at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Indiana at Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Ambridge at Quaker Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Greensburg Salem at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Beaver Falls at Aliquippa at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3
WPIAL Boys Basketball — West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — North Allegheny at North Hills at 6:00 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Gateway at Plum at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Hampton at Mars at 6 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Saturday, Feb. 8
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Ambridge at New Castle at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Hampton at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Moon vs. Knoch at 4:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680
WPIAL Girls Basketball — West Middlesex vs. Hampton at 1:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Sunday, Feb. 9
Rebel Yell Podcast — Video Stream: WPIAL boys basketball interview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.