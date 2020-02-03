Trib HSSN broadcasts for Week of Feb. 3-9

By:

Sunday, February 2, 2020 | 10:31 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Grace Soilis dribbles around Greensburg Salem defender Kylie Smith on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in WPIAL girls’ basketball at Greensburg Salem High School. Previous Next

The WPIAL basketball section schedule concludes with plenty of big games coming up this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have plenty of WPIAL boys and girls section basketball games as section play comes to an end, including the final HSSN boys and girls video stream Games of the Week in the regular season. We also have boys and girls hoops action from both District 6 and District 9.

Plus, we have coverage of the PIAA team wrestling playoffs from Hershey and the Rebel Yell podcast sponsored by Essey Tires four times a week here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Feb. 3

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Live Video Stream: Freeport at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Hempfield at Baldwin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Upper St. Clair at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Franklin Regional at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — McGuffey at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Brentwood at Riverview at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball Playoffs — Heritage Conference Semifinals: Homer-Center at West Shamokin at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Boys Basketball Playoffs — Heritage Conference Semifinals: Purchase Line at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 9 Boys Basketball — Punxsutawney at Redbank Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Rebel Yell Podcast — Video Stream: WPIAL girls basketball interview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Penn Hills at McKeesport at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Central Valley at New Castle at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Serra Catholic at Brentwood at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Butler at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Pine-Richland at Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Penn-Trafford at Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Connellsville at Fox Chapel at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Gateway at Albert Gallatin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Armstrong at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — West Allegheny at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Freeport at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Quaker Valley at Blackhawk at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Waynesburg Central at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball — East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — McGuffey at Charleroi at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Monessen at West Greene at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs — Heritage Conference Semifinals: Homer-Center at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs — Heritage Conference Semifinals: West Shamokin at United at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Rebel Yell Podcast — Video Stream: WPIAL girls basketball update on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — California at Jefferson-Morgan at 6 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 9 Boys Basketball — St. Mary’s at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9

District 9 Girls Basketball — Elk County Catholic at Brookville at 7:30 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

Thursday, Feb. 6

PIAA Team Wrestling Playoffs – To be determined on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Penn-Trafford at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Connellsville at Hempfield at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Indiana at Freeport at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Washington at McGuffey at 6 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Frazier at Carmichaels at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Washington at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Feb. 7

Rebel Yell Podcast — Video Stream: WPIAL boys basketball update on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Trinity at South Fayette at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — North Allegheny at North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at Erie McDowell at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Latrobe at Hempfield at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Peters Township at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Shaler at Plum at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton at Mars at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Indiana at Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Ambridge at Quaker Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Greensburg Salem at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Beaver Falls at Aliquippa at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball — West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — North Allegheny at North Hills at 6:00 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Gateway at Plum at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Hampton at Mars at 6 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, Feb. 8

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Ambridge at New Castle at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Hampton at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Moon vs. Knoch at 4:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Girls Basketball — West Middlesex vs. Hampton at 1:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Sunday, Feb. 9

Rebel Yell Podcast — Video Stream: WPIAL boys basketball interview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.