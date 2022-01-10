Trib HSSN girls basketball player of the week for Jan. 10, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 | 7:38 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm works against Cardinal O’Hara’s Sydni Scott during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey.

They are the Fabulous Five of WPIAL girls basketball.

Chartiers Valley has five Division I players who have been together and winning championships their entire scholastic career.

Aislin Malcolm is heading to Pitt, Perri Page to Columbia, Marian Turnbull to Northeastern, and Helene and twin sister Hallie Cowan to Seton Hill.

They all have played key roles this season.

Last week, it was Malcolm’s turn to shine.

“Aislin has played really well the first month of the season,” Chartiers Valley coach Tim McConnell said. “She is shooting great, and her passing is tremendous as well.”

Chartiers Valley opened section play Monday with a home win over traditional Class 5A power Oakland Catholic.

Malcolm scored a game-high 25 points.

“What stood out the most is her all-around game she is playing, doing everything well,” McConnell said. “She scores when the opportunity arises but passes when a teammate has a better opportunity.”

Her strong offense continued Thursday as the Colts won big in Midland over Lincoln Park, 82-25. Malcolm pumped in 26 points.

One aspect of Malcolm’s game McConnell said has improved this season is her penetration to the basket.

“She is doing a nice job of getting to the rim this year,” McConnell said. “She is not just a stand-still shooter.”

While talent is a big part of the Colts’ success, McConnell feels the group is tight in part because of Malcolm’s leadership.

“The way she keeps the team together, she is a great leader,” he said.

While there is still a lot of basketball left as this group hopes to be playing deep into March, McConnell knows Malcolm’s legacy will be special.

“She’s a four-year starter, a tremendous teammate and will be the all-time leading scorer when she graduates. She is the player you envision having when you get into coaching.”

And McConnell has been coaching for a long time.

This is McConnell’s fourth season as Colts girls coach after he led the Chartiers Valley boys program for 25 years.

So many talented players have come through both programs, helping the boys win six WPIAL championships and the girls claim three straight district titles.

McConnell paid Malcolm one of the highest compliments.

“She is one of the best shooters I have ever coached,” he said.

With a 10-2 record thus far, is coach happy with his Fab 5 thus far?

“I love where we are at this point in the season,” McConnell said “We need to continue to focus on our team goals.”

2022 Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Players of the Week

Week 2 – Julia Ogrodowski, Beth-Center

Week 1 – Morgan Altavilla, Baldwin

