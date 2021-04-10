Trib HSSN Softball Rankings: April 11, 2021
By:
Saturday, April 10, 2021 | 9:25 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Bethel Park, 5-0, 2
2. Canon-McMillan, 2-2, 3
3. Hempfield, 3-2, 1
4. North Allegheny, 3-4, 5
5. Seneca Valley, 4-1, 4
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Connellsville, 4-1, 5
2. Penn-Trafford, 2-3, 1
3. South Fayette, 5-0, NR
4. Armstrong, 5-1, NR
5. North Hills, 4-0, NR
Out: West Allegheny (3-2, 2), Trinity (2-1, 3), Hampton (2-2, 4)
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Elizabeth Forward, 5-2, 1
2. Beaver, 3-0, 3
3. Yough, 4-1, 2
4. West Mifflin, 4-0, 4
5. Belle Vernon, 3-3, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Mount Pleasant, 6-1, 1
2. Southmoreland, 5-0, 3
3. Keystone Oaks, 4-1, 4
4. Avonworth, 1-2, 2
5. South Allegheny, 3-2, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Ligonier Valley, 4-0, 3
2. Neshannock, 2-0, 4
3. Shenango, 6-1, NR
4. Serra Catholic, 4-0, 5
5. Laurel, 2-1, 1
Out: Chartiers-Houston (2-3, 2)
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. West Greene, 4-1, 1
2. Leechburg, 2-2, 2
3. South Side, 3-0, NR
4. Springdale, 2-2, 4
5. Union, 3-3, 3
Out: Monessen (0-3, 5)
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Softball• High school roundup for April 10, 2021: South Fayette captures PIAA competitive spirit title
• High school roundup for April 9, 2021: Beaver’s Payton List dominates with arm, bat
• Ligonier Valley softball stays perfect with shutout of Seton LaSalle
• Bethel Park softball fires on all cylinders in rout of rival Mt. Lebanon
• Little things add up for Freeport softball in win over Highlands