Trib HSSN Softball Rankings: April 11, 2021

Saturday, April 10, 2021 | 9:25 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands first baseman Abbie Deiseroth hits a home run during a game against Valley on Monday, April 5, 2021, in Harrison. Highlands won, 10-0.

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Bethel Park, 5-0, 2

2. Canon-McMillan, 2-2, 3

3. Hempfield, 3-2, 1

4. North Allegheny, 3-4, 5

5. Seneca Valley, 4-1, 4

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Connellsville, 4-1, 5

2. Penn-Trafford, 2-3, 1

3. South Fayette, 5-0, NR

4. Armstrong, 5-1, NR

5. North Hills, 4-0, NR

Out: West Allegheny (3-2, 2), Trinity (2-1, 3), Hampton (2-2, 4)

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Elizabeth Forward, 5-2, 1

2. Beaver, 3-0, 3

3. Yough, 4-1, 2

4. West Mifflin, 4-0, 4

5. Belle Vernon, 3-3, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Mount Pleasant, 6-1, 1

2. Southmoreland, 5-0, 3

3. Keystone Oaks, 4-1, 4

4. Avonworth, 1-2, 2

5. South Allegheny, 3-2, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Ligonier Valley, 4-0, 3

2. Neshannock, 2-0, 4

3. Shenango, 6-1, NR

4. Serra Catholic, 4-0, 5

5. Laurel, 2-1, 1

Out: Chartiers-Houston (2-3, 2)

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. West Greene, 4-1, 1

2. Leechburg, 2-2, 2

3. South Side, 3-0, NR

4. Springdale, 2-2, 4

5. Union, 3-3, 3

Out: Monessen (0-3, 5)

