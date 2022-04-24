TribHSSN WPIAL softball rankings: Week ending April 24, 2022
By:
Saturday, April 23, 2022 | 8:11 PM
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Hempfield, 7-0, 1
2. Mt. Lebanon, 5-3, 4
3. Bethel Park, 4-4, 2
4. Pine-Richland, 5-2, 3
5. Seneca Valley, 5-4, NR
Out: North Allegheny (7-3, 5)
Class 5A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Trinity, 10-1, 5
2. Armstrong, 7-1, 1
3. Fox Chapel, 6-2, 2
4. Franklin Regional, 10-2, 3
5. Penn-Trafford, 9-1, NR
Out: West Allegheny (5-2, 4)
Class 4A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Beaver, 7-0, 1
2. Montour, 5-2, 2
3. Yough, 6-1, 3
4. Elizabeth Forward, 7-1, 4
5. Burrell, 5-0, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Avonworth, 9-2, 1
2. South Allegheny, 7-1, 3
3. Deer Lakes, 6-2, 5
4. Southmoreland, 5-1, 4
5. Ellwood City, 5-1, 2
Out: none
Class 2A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Frazier, 8-0, 1
2. Ligonier Valley, 6-2, 2
3. Chartiers-Houston, 8-1, 3
4. Laurel, 6-1, 4
5. OLSH, 5-1, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. West Greene, 5-3, 1
2. Union, 11-1, 2
3. South Side, 4-2, 4
4. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6-3, 3
5. Leechburg, 2-2, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Softball• Work starting to show dividends for Penn Hills softball team
• Clutch efforts in close games help Pine-Richland softball to 5-1 start
• Early season trip gets title defense off to good start for North Hills softball
• High school roundup for April 22, 2022: North Allegheny mounts massive comeback to beat Central Catholic
• No 1. West Greene softball team routs No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic