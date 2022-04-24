TribLIVE Logo
TribHSSN WPIAL softball rankings: Week ending April 24, 2022

By:
Saturday, April 23, 2022 | 8:11 PM

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Hempfield, 7-0, 1

2. Mt. Lebanon, 5-3, 4

3. Bethel Park, 4-4, 2

4. Pine-Richland, 5-2, 3

5. Seneca Valley, 5-4, NR

Out: North Allegheny (7-3, 5)

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Trinity, 10-1, 5

2. Armstrong, 7-1, 1

3. Fox Chapel, 6-2, 2

4. Franklin Regional, 10-2, 3

5. Penn-Trafford, 9-1, NR

Out: West Allegheny (5-2, 4)

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Beaver, 7-0, 1

2. Montour, 5-2, 2

3. Yough, 6-1, 3

4. Elizabeth Forward, 7-1, 4

5. Burrell, 5-0, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Avonworth, 9-2, 1

2. South Allegheny, 7-1, 3

3. Deer Lakes, 6-2, 5

4. Southmoreland, 5-1, 4

5. Ellwood City, 5-1, 2

Out: none

Class 2A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Frazier, 8-0, 1

2. Ligonier Valley, 6-2, 2

3. Chartiers-Houston, 8-1, 3

4. Laurel, 6-1, 4

5. OLSH, 5-1, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. West Greene, 5-3, 1

2. Union, 11-1, 2

3. South Side, 4-2, 4

4. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6-3, 3

5. Leechburg, 2-2, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

