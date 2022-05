Trib HSSN WPIAL softball rankings: Week ending May 1, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 | 7:19 PM

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Hempfield, 9-1, 1

2. Mt. Lebanon, 8-3, 2

3. Pine-Richland, 9-2, 4

4. North Allegheny, 9-4, NR

5. Bethel Park, 5-6, 3

Out: Seneca Valley (6-6, 5)

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Penn-Trafford, 12-1, 5

2. North Hills, 11-1, NR

3. Trinity, 13-2, 1

4. Armstrong, 9-2, 2

5. West Allegheny, 9-3, NR

Out: Fox Chapel (8-3, 3), Franklin Regional (12-3, 4)

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Beaver, 9-0, 1

2. Yough, 10-1, 3

3. Elizabeth Forward, 11-2, 4

4. Burrell, 8-0, 5

5. Montour, 7-3, 2

Out: none

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Avonworth, 12-2, 1

2. Deer Lakes, 8-2, 3

3. South Allegheny, 10-2, 2

4. Southmoreland, 8-2, 4

5. Ellwood City, 9-2, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Frazier, 10-0, 1

2. Chartiers-Houston, 11-1, 3

3. Ligonier Valley, 10-3, 2

4. Laurel, 10-1, 4

5. Neshannock, 11-0, NR

Out: OLSH (8-1, 5)

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. West Greene, 7-3, 1

2. Union, 15-2, 2

3. Greensburg Central Catholic, 8-3, 4

4. South Side, 5-3, 3

5. Springdale, 3-1, NR

Out: Leechburg (6-3, 5)

