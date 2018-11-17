WPIAL semifinal score updates
By: Tribune-Review
Friday, November 16, 2018 | 7:15 PM
Friday night football around the WPIAL features semifinal action for the 2A and 5A classifications.
Here are the matchups:
5A games:
Gateway vs. West Allegheny (@ West Mifflin)
Penn Hills vs. Peters Township (@ Norwin)
2A games:
Charleroi vs. South Side Beaver (@ Canon-McMillan)
Freedom vs. Steel Valley (@ Montour)
You can keep track of scores throughout the night on the TribLIVE High School Sports Network.
