Trinity hires former Chartiers Valley football coach Dan Knause

Friday, April 8, 2022 | 12:34 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Football coach Dan Knause went 18-30 in five seasons at Chartiers Valley.

After working five years to build up his alma mater’s football program, coach Dan Knause will take on a new project elsewhere.

The former Chartiers Valley coach was hired Thursday night as assistant high school principal and football coach at Trinity, a program that seeks its first playoff win since 2007. The career move centered largely on his full-time job, but Knause said he’s excited for a new coaching challenge as well.

“Sometimes people forget that coaching isn’t our main breadwinner and primary job,” said Knause, who works as an assistant middle school principal at Chartiers Valley. “As I got into the process, I got so impressed with Trinity’s leadership and just their desire to improve in every component.”

Those components included academic efforts, Knause said, but also plans for Trinity to build an on-campus indoor practice facility in the next two years.

“I walked away (from the interview) wanting to be a part of the whole package as administrator and coach,” he said.

Give a big welcome to Coach Dan Knause, new Head Football Coach of the Trinity Hillers! pic.twitter.com/Gxu9OdhuVr — Trinity Athletics (@Trinity_Hillers) April 7, 2022

Knause replaces Jon Miller, who went 25-38 with one playoff appearance in seven seasons.

Trinity has reached the postseason only five times since 2007, including four playoff losses in a five-year span from 2008-12. The Hillers went 3-7 last season and finished fifth in the Class 4A Big Eight standings.

“Having done this a few times, I love the challenge of building because it truly comes down to getting lost in daily development,” Knause said. “You put your blinders on and ask, ‘How can we make these kids better today?’ Better people, better students, better players. I love that process.”

Chartiers Valley went 18-30 in his five seasons there but had a breakthrough year in 2020. The team went 6-2 overall, 4-1 in the Parkway Conference, and reached the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.

He intends to gather Trinity’s players for an offseason workout Saturday.

“I respect the coaching profession too much to come in and think what we’re going to do will be magical,” Knause said. “I respect Coach Miller and his staff and the foundation that they’ve left. I know they worked very hard at it. Now, it’s just about moving forward.”

Knause, a 1996 graduate of Chartiers Valley, resigned as the Colts’ coach on March 28. He talked with his former players that day once he became the preferred candidate at Trinity.

Coincidentally, he’ll see his old team again soon.

The WPIAL scheduled Trinity to host Charters Valley in a Week 1 nonconference game Sept. 2. In 2023, the two teams will play again, at Chartiers Valley.

“I had always hoped to play Trinity because of the proximity and it never happened,” Knause said. “But as sure as heck it happened this year. You just embrace it as a high school football game and go have fun.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

