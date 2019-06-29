Tui Brown returns as 2-way playmaker for Gateway football

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Saturday, June 29, 2019 | 3:24 PM

File photo Gateway tight end/linebacker Tui Brown prepares for the upcoming 2018 season Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.

There is good news and bad news coming out of Gateway football camp this summer.

The good news for Gateway: Tui Brown returns at outside linebacker.

The bad news for opponents: Tui Brown returns at outside linebacker.

Brown helped fuel a talented, fly-to-the-ball defensive unit last season that complemented a high-scoring offense. The melding of the two equaled a trip to the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals for the Gators, who again are expected to push for a title.

Brown (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) figures heavily into the team’s plans again, as a run-stopper on defense — along with teammate and opposite linebacker Derrick Davis — and a clear-the-way tight end on offense.

He can’t wait to shake it up in the former, and hopes to be a pass-catching threat in the latter.

“Our defense will have a lot of experience going into this upcoming season so we should be fine on that side of the ball,” he said. “Losing our senior quarterback (Brendan Majocha) is a huge gap to fill, but I feel like we have the pieces to fill it up.”

Brown’s college interest has grown in recent months, with Delaware, Western Michigan and Navy, Air Force and Ohio entering the picture of late.

“Tui just continues on an upward trajectory toward becoming an even better player,” Gateway coach Don Holl said. “He has done a lot of the invisible preparation that is always such a big part of an athlete’s development. He is an extremely talented athlete and an even better young man and leader in our locker room and on the field.”

Brown’s effectiveness on both sides of the ball, Gateway believes, will create matchup issues. His sure-handedness will be a valuable asset no matter which way he is facing on the field.

“I just want my team and I to be the best we can this year,” Brown said. “I like roughing people up at linebacker and being able to be in coverage is cool too.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Gateway