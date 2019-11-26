Twenty-five WPIAL players make all-state soccer teams

By:

Monday, November 25, 2019 | 7:36 PM

soccer ball

The Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association revealed its all-state selections Monday and the WPIAL made its presence known on the boys and girls teams.

Twenty-five district players were chosen.

Boys from the WPIAL to make the list are: senior forward Fletcher Amos of West Allegheny, Franklin Regional sophomore forward Anthony DiFalco, junior forward Joey Fonagy of Canon-McMillan, Fox Chapel senior forward Zane Ingram, Connellsville senior forward Luke Peperak, Quaker Valley senior forward Dom Reiter, senior forward Luke Rupert of Seneca Valley, Charleroi senior forward Cullin Woytovich, Belle Vernon senior midfielder Niko Apodiakos, senior Bryce Collins of Riverside, Franklin Regional senior midfielder Connor Hudson, Mars senior midfielder Austin Rocke, and South Fayette junior defender Chad Eldridge.

WPIAL girls selected are: Pine-Richland junior forward Megan Donnelly, South Park senior forward Haleigh Finale, Freedom forward Haley Gschrey, Mars senior forward Taylor Hamlett, North Allegheny junior Sarah Schupansky, senior forward Raychel Speicher of Hopewell, Mars junior midfielder Ellie Coffield, Penn-Trafford senior midfielder Sarah Nguyen, Peters Township senior midfielder Hannah Stuck, senior midfielder Breana Valentovish of Seneca Valley, and Gateway senior goalkeeper Maddy Neundorfer.

Complete boys all-state team

Complete girls all-state team

Related: All-WPIAL soccer teams

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .