2 from WPIAL picked for HS All-American soccer games

Monday, October 28, 2019 | 2:46 PM

Greensburg Central Catholic’s Nate Ward celebrates his goal against Springdale during a WPIAL Class A semifinal Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Hampton High School.

A pair of WPIAL soccer players were selected to play in the High School All-Amercian games set for Dec. 7 in Orlando, Fla.

Six district players were nominated but only Greensburg Central Catholic senior midfielder Nate Ward and Mars senior goalkeeper Madisyn Neundorfer made the cut.

Neundorfer is one of the top shot-stoppers in the state. She has committed to play at Duquesne. Gateway finished 8-10-1 this season and lost to Plum, 2-1, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.

Ward, who is from Connellsville, has 25 goals this season and he has helped lead GCC (14-3-1) to the WPIAL Class A championship game set for 6 p.m. Friday at Highmark Stadium.

He is an Indiana recruit and also kicks and plays wide receiver for the football team, which also could have a playoff game Friday.

Ward said soccer is his top priority but he could try to attend both games, depending on the location of the football first-round game.

Neundorfer plays on a cup team with Century Soccer, while Ward suits up for Beadling SC.

Past girls from the WPIAL to play in the All-American game are Bailey Cartwright of Greensburg Central Catholic in 2016 (Notre Dame) and Norwin’s Emily Harrigan in ‘17 (Rutgers).

Josh Lichini of North Allegheny played for the boys team in ‘17. Max Silberg, who spent a year at Fox Chapel before transferring to The Kiski School, played in the ‘16 game.

TopDrawerSoccer.com has the full rosters for the boys and girls games.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

