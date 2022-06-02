Union dethrones 5-time WPIAL softball champion West Greene
Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 8:09 PM
Union denied West Greene a WPIAL record of six straight Class A softball championships with a 3-2 victory over the Pioneers on Wednesday at Lilley Field at Cal (Pa.).
Bella Cameron’s single in the top of the sixth brought home Mallory Gorgacz with the decisive run.
West Greene (14-4) got a runner on third in the bottom of the sixth and a runner on second in the seventh, but Scotties pitcher Mia Pruehs was up to the task of preserving the lead.
Union (20-3) also scored runs in the third and fifth innings on a double by Tory May and a single by Raquel Zarlingo.
Kiley Meek tripled home courtesy runner Marissa Tharp in the first inning and Anna Durbin scored on a passed ball in the fifth to account for the Pioneers’ runs.
Hempfield (2015-19) and Sto-Rox (2000-04) are the other schools to win five straight WPIAL softball crowns.
