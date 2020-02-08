Upper St. Clair boys end Fox Chapel’s bid for undefeated regular season

Friday, February 7, 2020 | 10:39 PM

Upper St. Clair missed its first 12 shots from 3-point range Friday night at Fox Chapel.

But once the Panthers starting hitting, there was no stopping them as Upper St. Clair spoiled the Foxes’ bid for an undefeated regular season 61-46 before a capacity crowd and a playoff atmosphere.

Fox Chapel took a 33-26 lead with 2 minutes, 56 seconds left in the third period on a pair of free throws by Sam Brown. But USC’s Andrew Casey made a 3-pointer, and that started a barrage of five Panthers treys as part of a 25-6 run.

“No question that was the difference,” Upper St. Clair coach Dan Holzer said. “We started off slow, but our defense kept us in the game. We told them to stay the course, and whatever you do, don’t stop shooting.”

It was the third consecutive victory over a contending team for the Panthers, 19-3 and ranked fourth this week in Class 6A. Friday’s nonsection victory followed Section 2 wins over Bethel Park and Mt. Lebanon.

No. 1 Fox Chapel (20-1) was going for a school-record 21 straight wins. The Foxes won 20 to start the 1976-77 season but lost their penultimate regular-season game to North Allegheny before reeling off nine more wins, winning the WPIAL and PIAA championships.

Fox Chapel coach Zach Skrinjar agreed the 3-point shooting turned the tide.

“We let them get a couple of offensive rebounds on missed assignments,” Skrinjar said. “We know they’re capable of shooting the threes, and I thought that was the key.”

Up to that point, defensive pressure ruled the night. The Foxes committed 15 turnovers in the first half and Upper St. Clair 12.

In what might have been the defensive play of the game in the first half, Fox Chapel’s Brown was on his backside near the Panthers baseline and stole the ball from Ethan Dahlem as he dribbled toward his hoop.

“I think both teams got a taste of what playoff basketball’s going to be like,” Skrinjar said. “There were some positives to take, and that was probably one of them.”

Said Holzer, “I told them to take our defense up another notch. We’re fast, and I told them things will turn our way. But we had to step it up because they’re a really good team.”

With the scored knotted at 37-37 after three quarters, Luke Gensler hit his first basket of the game to start the final quarter. A minute later, Dahlem hit a 3-pointer, his only basket of the game. The Foxes hit a 3-minute, 50-second scoring drought, and USC was on its way.

David Pantelis, who missed three weeks with a sprained ankle, scored 16 points. He picked up his fourth foul with 3:16 left in the third quarter and didn’t score in the fourth quarter, but several others picked up the slack.

“It was a tough game, tough competition and a great atmosphere,” Pantelis said. “We knew we could get a (first round) bye with a win here. Everyone contributed tonight.”

Casey finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Will Livingston led Fox Chapel with 16 points and seven rebounds. Brown added 10 points and five steals.

The USC defense held top scorers Arnold Vento to eight points and Eli Yofan six.

Fox Chapel will conclude the regular season Monday at home against Plum in another nonsection game.

Both teams will receive their playoff brackets Tuesday night at the Green Tree Double Tree.

