Volleyball coaches association releases 2022 Week 1 WPIAL girls rankings

Monday, August 29, 2022 | 1:29 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport celebrates with the trophy after beating Hampton for the WPIAL Class 3A girls volleyball championship, Nov. 6, 2021, at Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center.

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its inaugural WPIAL top-10 poll for the 2022 girls volleyball season Monday morning, and North Allegheny (Class 4A), Thomas Jefferson (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) are at the top of their specific rankings.

The season kicked off this past weekend with six nonsection games and four area tournaments involving WPIAL schools.

Nonsection matches continue this week throughout the WPIAL except for Section 3-2A which opens section play Tuesday.

A lot of eyes throughout the WPIAL will be focused on Monday evening’s matchup between 2021 WPIAL champions North Allegheny and Freeport at North Allegheny.

The Tigers have won four of the past five WPIAL titles in Class 4A.

The Yellowjackets are back in Class 2A after two seasons in Class 3A. Freeport enters the season hoping to capture its seventh overall WPIAL title.

North Catholic, last year’s Class 2A champion, bumped up to Class 3A and is No. 2 in the rankings behind Thomas Jefferson.

Five-time defending Class A champion Bishop Canevin hopes to keep hold of its top spot as it tries to fend off the challenges from the likes of No. 2 Serra Catholic and No. 3 Union.

All 117 WPIAL girls volleyball head coaches have the opportunity to cast a ballot for each week’s top 10 rankings.

The first Players of the Week selections will be announced with the rankings next week.

Player of the week honorees are selected by the association based on coaches nominations.

Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association

Top 10 rankings

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny

2. Shaler

3. Pine-Richland

4. Bethel Park

5. Seneca Valley

6. Upper St. Clair

7. Hempfield

8. Penn-Trafford

9. Canon-McMillan

10. Peters Township

Class 3A

1. Thomas Jefferson

2. North Catholic

3. Oakland Catholic

4. Hampton

5. Armstrong

6. South Fayette

7. Latrobe

8. Montour

9. Mars

10. Franklin Regional

Class 2A

1. Freeport

2. Shenango

3. Avonworth

4. Laurel

5. Beaver

6. Seton LaSalle

7. South Park

8. Neshannock

9. Central Valley

10. Hopewell

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin

2. Serra Catholic

3. Union

4. Greensburg Central Catholic

5. Frazier

6. Carmichaels

7. Mapletown

8. Leechburg

9. Beaver County Christian

10. South Side

