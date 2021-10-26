TribLIVE Logo
Volleyball coaches association releases final WPIAL girls rankings, players of the week

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | 9:24 AM

The WPIAL playoff brackets are set and the postseason matches begin this week.

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its final girls rankings and players of the week Monday.

North Allegheny (Class 4A), Freeport (Class 3A), North Catholic (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) own the top spots in their respective classifications.

All four No. 1 teams also are the No. 1 seeds for their playoff tournaments.

Each week, all 120 WPIAL head coaches had the opportunity to cast a ballot for the rankings.

The Players of the Week were determined based on nominations from the association’s head coaches.

Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL Top-10 Polls

Week 8 – Final

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny (last week: 2)

2. Shaler (1)

3. Moon (3)

4. Oakland Catholic (4)

5. Pine-Richland (6)

6. Penn-Trafford (5)

7. Bethel Park (8)

8. Seneca Valley (9)

9. Latrobe (7)

10. Upper St. Clair (10)

Class 4A Players of the Week:

Madison Cigna, junior, libero, Oakland Catholic

MacKenzie Barr, junior, middle hitter, Shaler

Lyla Josefoski, sophomore, opposite, Peters Township

Cassidy Sullivan, freshman, setter, Bethel Park

Class 3A

1. Freeport (last week: 2)

2. Thomas Jefferson (1)

3. Hampton (3)

4. South Fayette (4)

5. Armstrong (5)

6. Plum (7)

7. Montour (8)

8. Beaver (10)

9. Central Valley (NR)

10. Mars (NR)

Class 3A Players of the Week:

Taylor Fiscus, senior, outside hitter, Hampton

Bella Bowers, junior, outside hitter, South Fayette

Anna Pietrusinski, junior, libero, Mars

Sydney Selker, sophomore, outside hitter, Freeport

Class 2A

1. North Catholic (last week: 1)

2. Avonworth (2)

3. Laurel (3)

4. Neshannock (7)

5. Seton LaSalle (6)

6. Serra Catholic (5)

7. South Park (4)

8. Frazier (8)

9. Shenango (9)

10. Waynesburg (10)

Class 2A Players of the Week:

Mackenzie Blackwell, senior, opposite, North Catholic

Johanna Hill, junior, opposite, Laurel

Tanner Kephart, junior, setter, Carlynton

Mia McCafferty, freshman, middle hitter, Keystone Oaks

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (last week: 1)

2. Mapletown (2)

3. Greensburg Central Catholic (5)

4. Leechburg (4)

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3)

6. Union (6)

7. California (7)

8. Beaver County Christian (9)

9. Fort Cherry (8)

10. Eden Christian (10)

Class A Players of the Week:

Erin LaQuatra, senior, libero, Bishop Canevin

Ella Cassandra, junior, setter, Union

Maddie Mastalerz, junior, middle hitter, Leechburg

Marly Koleno, sophomore, middle hitter/outside hitter, Apollo-Ridge

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

