Volleyball coaches association releases preseason WPIAL girls rankings

Monday, August 30, 2021 | 10:11 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The North Allegheny girls volleyball team celebrates with the WPIAL Class 4A championship trophy after defeating Shaler on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Chartiers Valley.

Girls volleyball teams in the WPIAL officially begin their seasons Friday and Saturday with matches and tournaments all throughout the region.

For the sixth year, the Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association is ranking the teams with a top-10 poll for all four classifications.

Each week, all 120 WPIAL head coaches have the opportunity to cast a ballot and be counted.

Defending WPIAL and PIAA Class AAAA champion North Allegheny is at the top of its poll, while Montour (Class AAA), North Catholic (Class AA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) also are No. 1 in their respective rankings.

North Catholic and Bishop Canevin also are defending WPIAL champions, and Montour finished as the WPIAL Class AAA runner-up to Franklin Regional last year.

Players of the Week, based on nominations from the coaches, will be included next week.

Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association

Preseason Top 10 polls

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny

2. Shaler

3. Oakland Catholic

4. Moon

5. Pine-Richland

6. Bethel Park

7. Seneca Valley

8. Upper St. Clair

9. Penn-Trafford

10. Canon-McMillan

Class 3A

1. Montour

2. Freeport

3. Mars

4. Thomas Jefferson

5. Armstrong

6. Hampton

7. South Fayette

8. Franklin Regional

9. Beaver

10. Laurel Highlands

Class 2A

1. North Catholic

2. Shenango

3. Avonworth

4. South Park

5. Ellwood City

6. Frazier

7. Laurel

8. Waynesburg

9. Serra Catholic

10. Seton LaSalle

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin

2. Greensburg Central Catholic

3. Fort Cherry

4. Eden Christian

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

6. Leechburg

7. Beaver County Christian

8. California

9. Western Beaver

10. Union

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

