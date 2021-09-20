Volleyball coaches association releases Week 3 WPIAL girls rankings
Monday, September 20, 2021 | 11:06 AM
The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its WPIAL girls top-10 poll for Week 3 on Monday, and there is a change at the top in Class 3A.
Hampton is the new No. 1 after sweeping Deer Lakes in a nonsection matchup Sept. 13 and topping last week’s Class 3A No. 2 Freeport, 3-2, in Section 5 action last Thursday.
Montour, last week’s No. 1 in Class 3A, slips to No. 6 after a nonsection loss to Section 2 foe South Fayette and a 3-0 nonsection setback to Class 3A No. 8 Mars.
The Class 3A top five this week has Thomas Jefferson, winner of the Derry Tournament on Saturday, at No. 2, followed by Armstrong at No. 3, Freeport at No. 4 and South Fayette at No. 5.
The No. 1 teams in the other three sections held their top spots: North Allegheny in Class 4A, North Catholic in Class 2A, and Bishop Canevin in Class A.
Three teams entered their respective top-10 rankings for the first time this season.
Trinity is No. 9 in Class 3A, while Neshannock makes the jump to No. 6 in Class 2A, and Mapletown is No. 6 in Class A.
The Hillers are 3-0 and tied with South Fayette in Section 2-3A, while Neshannock is 3-1 in Section 1-2A. Mapletown is tied with California at 3-0 atop the standings in Section 2-A.
Each week, all 120 WPIAL head coaches have the opportunity to cast a ballot for the rankings.
The Players of the Week are determined based on nomination from the association’s head coaches.
Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association Top-10 Poll
Week 3
Class 4A
1. North Allegheny (last week: 1)
2. Shaler (2)
3. Pine-Richland (3)
4. Moon (5)
5. Oakland Catholic (4)
6. Bethel Park (7)
7. Seneca Valley (6)
8. Upper St Clair (8)
9. Penn-Trafford (9)
10. Latrobe (10)
Class 4A Players of the Week:
Tia Bozzo, setter, senior, Shaler
Morgan Rosensteel, setter, junior, Hempfield
Vicky Manda, middle hitter, senior, Canon-McMillan
Class 3A
1. Hampton (last week: 5)
2. Thomas Jefferson (3)
3. Armstrong (4)
4. Freeport (2)
5. South Fayette (6)
6. Montour (1)
7. Franklin Regional (7)
8. Mars (8)
9. Trinity (NR)
10. Central Valley (9)
Class 3A Players of the Week:
Haley Nicholson, setter, senior, South Fayette
Erica Lampus, outside hitter, senior, Freeport
Rachel Bayer, outside hitter, senior, Chartiers Valley
Rayne Elling, outside hitter, junior, Trinity
Class 2A
1. North Catholic (last week: 1)
2. Avonworth (2)
3. South Park (4)
4. Laurel (5)
5. Serra Catholic (6)
6. Neshannock (NR)
7. Shenango (3)
8. Waynesburg (7)
9. Seton LaSalle (10)
10. Ellwood City (9)
Class 2A Players of the Week:
Abigail Tester, middle hitter, senior, Steel Valley
Sara Mengel, outside hitter, senior, Freedom
Abbie Holjes, setter, senior, Avonworth
Emerson Trahan, setter, sophomore, Serra Catholic
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin (last week: 1)
2. Greensburg Central Catholic (2)
3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (4)
4. Beaver County Christian (5)
5. Eden Christian (6)
6. Mapletown (NR)
7. Fort Cherry (3)
8. California (8)
9. Leechburg (7)
10. Apollo-Ridge (9)
Class A Players of the Week:
Abbie Maziarz, middle hitter, senior, Bishop Canevin
Elaina Arnold, outside hitter, senior, Eden Christian
Kaliegh Constantino, setter, senior, OLSH
Macee Cree, setter, junior, Mapletown
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
