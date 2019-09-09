Volleyball coaches association releases WPIAL Week 2 rankings
By: Michael Love
Monday, September 9, 2019 | 3:17 PM
-The WPIAL girls volleyball regular season is in full gear with two sets of weekend tournaments and a week of section and nonsection matches in the books.
The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, in a poll of the 120 WPIAL head coaches, released its Week 2 rankings lists Monday.
North Allegheny (Class AAAA), Knoch (Class AAA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) hold on to their top spots, while North Catholic overtakes Frazier for the No. 1 position in Class AA.
Class AAAA
1. North Allegheny
2. Pine-Richland
3. Baldwin
4. Shaler
5. Canon McMillan
6. Seneca Valley
7. Bethel Park
8. Moon
9. Oakland Catholic
10. Hempfield
Other teams receiving votes:
Norwin, Latrobe, Connellsville, Butler
Class AAAA Players of the Week:
Alexa Psotka, junior, outside hitter, Bethel Park
Allison Murray, senior, outside hitter, Baldwin
Maggie Means, senior, libero, Connellsville
Kallie Doctor, freshman, outside hitter, Pine-Richland
Class AAA
1. Knoch
2. Thomas Jefferson
3. Laurel Highlands
4. South Fayette
5. Franklin Regional
6. West Allegheny
7. Armstrong
8. Elizabeth Forward
9. Montour
10. Chartiers Valley
Other teams receiving votes:
Kiski Area, Mars
Class AAA Players of the Week:
Alexa Feorene, junior, libero, Franklin Regional
Allie Brooks, senior, libero, Belle Vernon
Izzy Franjione, senior, setter, South Fayette
Claire Yezovich, senior, outside hitter, Woodland Hills
Class AA
1. North Catholic
2. Frazier
3. Freeport
4. Serra Catholic
5. Beaver Area
6. Avonworth
7. Derry Area
8. Hopewell
9. Seton LaSalle
10. Deer Lakes
Other team receiving votes:
Neshannock
Class AA Players of the Week:
Eden McElhaney, junior, outside hitter/setter, Beaver Area
Alyssa Ross, senior, libero, Beaver Area
Shyann Komara, senior, libero, Freedom
Jess Scott, freshman, outside hitter, Chartiers-Houston
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin
2. Fort Cherry
3. Carmichaels
4. Geibel Catholic
5. Greensburg Central Catholic
6. Shenango
7. Leechburg
8. Brentwood
9. Jefferson-Morgan
10. Beaver County Christian School
Other team receiving votes:
Western Beaver
Class A Players of the Week:
Emily Prasko, senior, middle hitter, Burgettstown
Taylor Davis, junior, setter, Brentwood
Kyla Hartoyo, sophomore, outside hitter, Bishop Canevin
Ashley Grine, senior, middle hitter, Leechburg
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
