Volleyball coaches association releases WPIAL Week 2 rankings

By:

Monday, September 9, 2019 | 3:17 PM

-The WPIAL girls volleyball regular season is in full gear with two sets of weekend tournaments and a week of section and nonsection matches in the books.

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, in a poll of the 120 WPIAL head coaches, released its Week 2 rankings lists Monday.

North Allegheny (Class AAAA), Knoch (Class AAA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) hold on to their top spots, while North Catholic overtakes Frazier for the No. 1 position in Class AA.

Class AAAA

1. North Allegheny

2. Pine-Richland

3. Baldwin

4. Shaler

5. Canon McMillan

6. Seneca Valley

7. Bethel Park

8. Moon

9. Oakland Catholic

10. Hempfield

Other teams receiving votes:

Norwin, Latrobe, Connellsville, Butler

Class AAAA Players of the Week:

Alexa Psotka, junior, outside hitter, Bethel Park

Allison Murray, senior, outside hitter, Baldwin

Maggie Means, senior, libero, Connellsville

Kallie Doctor, freshman, outside hitter, Pine-Richland

Class AAA

1. Knoch

2. Thomas Jefferson

3. Laurel Highlands

4. South Fayette

5. Franklin Regional

6. West Allegheny

7. Armstrong

8. Elizabeth Forward

9. Montour

10. Chartiers Valley

Other teams receiving votes:

Kiski Area, Mars

Class AAA Players of the Week:

Alexa Feorene, junior, libero, Franklin Regional

Allie Brooks, senior, libero, Belle Vernon

Izzy Franjione, senior, setter, South Fayette

Claire Yezovich, senior, outside hitter, Woodland Hills

Class AA

1. North Catholic

2. Frazier

3. Freeport

4. Serra Catholic

5. Beaver Area

6. Avonworth

7. Derry Area

8. Hopewell

9. Seton LaSalle

10. Deer Lakes

Other team receiving votes:

Neshannock

Class AA Players of the Week:

Eden McElhaney, junior, outside hitter/setter, Beaver Area

Alyssa Ross, senior, libero, Beaver Area

Shyann Komara, senior, libero, Freedom

Jess Scott, freshman, outside hitter, Chartiers-Houston

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin

2. Fort Cherry

3. Carmichaels

4. Geibel Catholic

5. Greensburg Central Catholic

6. Shenango

7. Leechburg

8. Brentwood

9. Jefferson-Morgan

10. Beaver County Christian School

Other team receiving votes:

Western Beaver

Class A Players of the Week:

Emily Prasko, senior, middle hitter, Burgettstown

Taylor Davis, junior, setter, Brentwood

Kyla Hartoyo, sophomore, outside hitter, Bishop Canevin

Ashley Grine, senior, middle hitter, Leechburg

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Armstrong, Avonworth, Baldwin, Beaver, Beaver County Christian, Belle Vernon, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, Brentwood, Burgettstown, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Carmichaels, Chartiers Valley, Chartiers-Houston, Connellsville, Deer Lakes, Derry Area, Elizabeth Forward, Fort Cherry, Franklin Regional, Frazier, Freedom, Freeport, Geibel, Greensburg C.C., Hempfield, Hopewell, Jefferson-Morgan, Kiski Area, Knoch, Latrobe, Laurel Highlands, Leechburg, Mars, Montour, Moon, Neshannock, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Oakland Catholic, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley, Serra Catholic, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Shenango, South Fayette, Thomas Jefferson, West Allegheny, Western Beaver, Woodland Hills