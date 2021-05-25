Walk-off win propels Armstrong softball to Class 5A title game

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 | 8:38 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Emma Smerick collected two hits and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh for Armstrong in a 2-1 victory over Fox Chapel in a WPIAL Class 5A softball semifinal May 25, 2021, at Mars.

The Armstrong softball team hit eight home runs and scored 27 runs over its first two WPIAL Class 5A playoff victories.

It was a different offensive story Tuesday against Fox Chapel in a semifinal game at Mars.

The No. 7 River Hawks found runs at more of a premium against the Foxes and junior standout pitcher Mackenzie Borkovich. But in the end, they got the runs they needed.

Sophomore right fielder Emma Smerick scored from third base on a throwing error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to lift Armstrong to a 2-1 victory and a trip to next week’s WPIAL title game at Cal U.

“We had a little adversity early and had to come from behind,” said Armstrong coach Doug Flanders, who saw his team win its fifth in a row. “These girls will never quit and will do what they have to do. We can win in a variety of ways, not just by hitting the long ball.”

The River Hawks (15-4), who defeated South Fayette and Indiana in their first two playoff games, will take on No. 8 North Hills in the title game on June 2 or 3. The Indians shut out Chartiers Valley, 3-0, on Tuesday.

Armstrong and Fox Chapel both were playing in the WPIAL semifinals for the first time.

“We are super excited,” Flanders said. “These girls don’t know the feeling yet of being in a final, but they will be ready. We’re new to all of this, and we’re just taking it one game at a time. We’re riding the wave and enjoying all of this.”

All four Class 5A semifinalists also have clinched spots in the PIAA playoffs, and Fox Chapel (13-7) will shoot for third place in the consolation game Thursday against Chartiers Valley at a site and time to be determined.

“I told the girls not to hang their heads,” Fox Chapel coach Chris Olbrich said. “It was a tough loss. We’ve now been on both sides of it with winning (in a walk-off) against Franklin Regional. They played a heck of a game. A couple of breaks one way or another and we’re the winning team. We’ve got a game on Thursday, and we’ll go get them. And who knows? We might see (Armstrong) again at states.”

Armstrong tied the game at one in the bottom of the sixth as designated player Riley Kilgore tripled with two outs. Jenna Clontz, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, scored from third.

The River Hawks had left four runners in scoring position before Kilgore’s run-scoring hit.

Borkovich struck out Bella Atherton to start the bottom of the seventh, but Smerick and shortstop Emma Paul both bunted for base hits to put runners on first and third. Fox Chapel intentionally walked Mackenzie Egley to load the bases and create a force-out situation at any base.

First baseman Jesse Pugh then lifted a ball to center field that was hauled in for the second out. When the ball was thrown back to the infield, Smerick took a lead off of third.

That induced a throw to third. But as Smerick dove back to the base, the ball skipped to the fence. Smerick scored on the play, and she was mobbed by her teammates in front of the River Hawks dugout.

“We knew we could play small ball, and we work on that a lot in practice,” Smerick said. “Today, we needed it.”

Armstrong finished with seven hits. Smerick and Paul led the way with two apiece.

“This is a feeling like no other,” Smerick said. “We were all really confident we could go out and compete and challenge for a championship. This isn’t a surprise to us.”

The River Hawks were held without a hit by Borkovich until Paul singled to lead off the bottom of the fourth. Egley followed with an infield single to put two runners on with no outs, but Borkovich got out of the jam with no damage done.

Borkovich struck out 12 Armstrong batters. She now has 30 in the playoffs and 235 through 20 games overall.

“That was the best pitcher we faced all year,” Flanders said. “The movement of her pitches were bothering us as well as her speed. As the game went on, we were making adjustments and we got closer and closer.”

Fox Chapel’s lone run came in the top of the third as center fielder Neena Pietropaolo singled with two outs and came home on a double from catcher Amelia Herzer.

Armstrong starter Cameryn Sprankle settled in after the Herzer RBI and retired the next six Foxes batters and 13 of the final 15. She gave up five hits and struck out seven.

Fox Chapel shortstop and cleanup hitter Hunter Taylor suffered a thumb injury in last Thursday’s game against Franklin Regional. She was not cleared to play in today’s game, and her status moving forward has yet to be determined.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

