Washington shows playoff form in clinching win over Frazier

Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 1:04 AM

Frazier coach Greg Boggs knew his team had to play mistake-free football for a chance to win Friday at Washington and secure a playoff spot.

Instead, the Commodores had two turnovers that resulted in touchdowns, helping the Prexies earn a playoff spot from the Century Conference with a 43-6 victory.

“Not the outcome we were looking for,” Boggs said. “You got to hand it to Wash High. They came out, they were big and physical, and they really took it to us. We weren’t really able to establish much, and they controlled the trenches.”

Washington coach Mike Bosnic loved his team’s approach to the big game.

“I’m really happy with the way we were focused and the way we came out,” Bosnic said. “If we play like this, there is nobody that we can’t beat and can’t compete with. We have a talented group, but we are a little bit inexperienced.

“Tonight, we played a complete game, and that isn’t something we’ve done all year. Maybe it is starting to click and we can be a force in the playoffs.”

The Prexies (5-1, 5-1) marched 57 yards on their first drive as Amari Miller scored on a 3-yard run. Nick Blanchette added the first of five PATs for a 7-0 lead.

Frazier (4-3, 4-2) fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and Michael Allen pushed the Prexies’ advantage to 14-0 with a 3-yard run. He added another touchdown with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.

“I said all week that we can’t give up the fumbles, we can’t make the mistakes, and we did. They didn’t,” Boggs said. “We were still waiting for that play to get us back in the game, and it just wasn’t there tonight. We wish them the best of luck in the playoffs.”

Washington quarterback Davoun Fuse took a draw up the middle for a 69-yard score for a 28-0 lead and Vandell Page’s 1-yard run extended the Prexies’ advantage to 34-0 with 7:20 left in the first half.

Page scored the Prexies’ sixth touchdown of the half on a 2-yard run with 3:06 remaining after a Fuse interception.

Cameron Carter-Green tackled a Commodores ball carrier in the end zone for a safety to make it 43-0 just before halftime.

Washington had 320 yards in the first half, including 258 on the ground. Fuse was 3 of 6 for 62 yards and he ran for 74 yards on only two carries.

Frazier got on the scoreboard with 8:45 left in the game as Luke Santo pulled in a 6-yard touchdown reception from Kenny Fine. The Prexies’ defense held Fine to 19 yards on 11 carries.

“We knew Fine was a really nice athlete,” Bosnic said. “The kids did a great job tonight coming up, tackling and being physical. The front-line guys controlled things and we took care of business.”

Boggs said Fine was on an island when it came to the Frazier offense.

“We had some things set up where we wanted to get other people involved, but it can’t be all Kenny,” Boggs said. “They were strong inside and had the speed to stop us outside.”

The Commodores would have already qualified for the playoffs in a normal season, but the WPIAL had to alter the postseason format because of the covid-19 pandemic.

“We had a great season,” Boggs said. “It’s the first winning season here at Frazier in 2A, and in a normal year, we are in third place and on our way to the playoffs. We also see the gap there between McGuffey and Wash High. Our young guys have to hit the weight room and come back bigger and stronger. Our seniors set a foundation, and I commend them on everything they’ve done.”

