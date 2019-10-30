Weather forecast forces Cornell to move football playoff game to West Allegheny
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 | 5:30 PM
The Cornell football team was hoping to play its first home playoff game since 1983, but a rainy forecast has changed those plans.
Instead, Cornell and California will play at 7 p.m. Friday at West Allegheny in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs. The Raiders affectionally call their home field the swamp, a nod to how the natural grass surface doesn’t handle rain all that well.
The WPIAL announced the change Wednesday.
Cornell earned a home game by finishing second in the Big Seven. It holds tiebreakers over the second-place teams from the Eastern (Jeannette) and Tri-County South (California) conferences.
