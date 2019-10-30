Weather forecast forces Cornell to move football playoff game to West Allegheny

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 | 5:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Cornell’s Savon Wilson works out next to head coach Ed Dawson during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Coraopolis.

The Cornell football team was hoping to play its first home playoff game since 1983, but a rainy forecast has changed those plans.

Instead, Cornell and California will play at 7 p.m. Friday at West Allegheny in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs. The Raiders affectionally call their home field the swamp, a nod to how the natural grass surface doesn’t handle rain all that well.

The WPIAL announced the change Wednesday.

Cornell earned a home game by finishing second in the Big Seven. It holds tiebreakers over the second-place teams from the Eastern (Jeannette) and Tri-County South (California) conferences.

