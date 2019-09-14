Week 3 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving
By:
Saturday, September 14, 2019 | 12:43 AM
Top performers for Week 3 high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
485 – Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (22 of 33)
359 – Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox (16 of 30)
349 – Aris Hasley, Deer Lakes (19 of 24)
307 – Zack Rocco, North Catholic (30 of 49)
292 – Gamal Marballie, Yough (19 of 32)
261 – Vaughn Morris, Aliquippa (9 of 19)
246 – Tino Campoli, Shenango (12 of 16)
237 – DaWayne Howell, Monessen (16 of 25)
228 – Zack Swartz, Washington (10 of 17)
222 – Jack Salopek, Norwin (11 of 12)
207 – Kenny William Pipkins, University Prep (13 of 20)
202 – Jackson Hall, New Brighton (11 of 24)
195 – Shane Susnak, Fox Chapel (15 of 27)
192 – Naman Alemada, South Fayette (11 of 18)
190 – Marshall Whipkey, McGuffey (5 of 8)
187 – Kevin Kelly, Carmichaels (19 of 31)
186 – Zaier Harrison, Cornell (11 of 28)
176 – Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks (14 of 34)
171 – Zach Cernuto, Southmoreland (9 of 17)
171 – Tyler Christopher, Laurel Highlands (7 of 19)
166 – Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon (8 of 12)
164 – Max Rocco, Serra Catholic (11 of 27)
161 – Jacob Miller, Plum (8 of 12)
160 – Brayden Boggs, Frazier (7 of 13)
160 – Anthony Chiccitt, Bethel Park (12 of 17)
153 – Luke Persinger, Montour (10 of 24)
151 – Jared Hartman, Belle Vernon (14 of 16)
149 – Jay Pearson, OLSH (8 of 10)
148 – Logan Pfeuffer, Peters Township (9 of 19)
146 – Ethan Weatherby, Neshannock (5 of 11)
141 – John Milcic, Brentwood (7 of 15)
141 – Park Penrod, Avonworth (9 of 23)
136 – Darin Mizgorski, Shaler (17 of 30)
134 – Mason Stahl, Baldwin (14 of 25)
131 – Micheal Aspiotes, Quaker Valley (7 of 14)
118 – Dylan Cook, Leechburg (6 of 17)
117 – Andrew Bower, Beth-Center (8 of 23)
116 – Johnny Moritz, East Allegheny (7 of 13)
112 – Brendan Parsons, Clairton (4 of 8)
108 – Blake Remaley, Hempfield (10 of 18)
106 – Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland (7 of 9)
105 – Alex Conrad, Charleroi (9 of 12)
102 – Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson (4 of 5)
100 – Dante Clay, Moon (11 of 15)
Rushing
295 – Ben Jackson, West Greene
285 – Michael Snowden, University Prep
260 – Percise Colon, North Allegheny
258 – Micah Kimbrough, Hopewell
188 – Gabe Dunlap, Penn-Trafford
184 – Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley
183 – Dallas Paolino, Carlynton
183 – Trevor Stephenson, Waynesburg
181 – Brayden Mihalcin, Charleroi
167 – Devari Robinson, McKeesport
156 – Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks
153 – Jax Miller, Avonworth
150 – Kenny Blake, Kiski Area
149 – Ryan Magiske, Peters Township
141 – William Clark, Woodland Hills
140 – Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge
139 – Gamal Marballie, Yough
138 – Nico Mrvos, Elizabeth Forward
136 – Bill Guzzi, Plum
134 – Antonio Epps, South Allegheny
129 – Rudy Michoces, South Park
127 – Germar Howard, Penn Hills
120 – Josh Castro, Shady Side Academy
120 – Ky’Ron Craggette, Connellsville
120 – D.J. DeBlasio, Neshannock
120 – Jay Pearson, OLSH
118 – Parker Statler, South Side Beaver
117 – Pryce Donovan, Derry
113 – Colt Harper, Southmoreland
108 – Braden Gennock, Neshannock
106 – Jacob Davis, West Mifflin
106 – Anthony Navarra, South Side Beaver
105 – Drew Franklin, South Fayette
104 – Jacob McGovern, Hopewell
104 – Edward Tillman, Central Catholic
103 – Ameer Dudley, Central Valley
101 – Shileak Livingston, Beaver Falls
101 – Angelo Priore, Baldwin
100 – Brendan Parsons, Clairton
Receiving
269 – David Pantelis, Upper St. Clair (13 rec.)
233 – C.J. Waldier, Yough (14 rec.)
173 – Jack Hollibaugh, Deer Lakes (5 rec.)
149 – Jaidon Berry, Sto-Rox (7 rec.)
148 – Trey Darrah, Deer Lakes (6 rec.)
142 – Sean Pavlic, Norwin (5 rec.)
136 – Chinua Solomon, Aliquippa (4 rec.)
131 – Jason Kraner, Shenango (4 rec.)
131 – Sam Tortoreola, Keystone Oaks (8 rec.)
130 – Joey Audia, South Fayette (7 rec.)
128 – Darius Stevenson, Monessen (6 rec.)
124 – Evan Jones, Mt. Lebanon (3 rec.)
118 – Nick Maher, North Catholic (5 rec.)
110 – Lorenzo Jenkins, Fox Chapel (6 rec.)
100 – Zahmere Robinson, Washington (4 rec.)