Week 3 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, September 14, 2019 | 12:43 AM

Top performers for Week 3 high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

485 – Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (22 of 33)

359 – Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox (16 of 30)

349 – Aris Hasley, Deer Lakes (19 of 24)

307 – Zack Rocco, North Catholic (30 of 49)

292 – Gamal Marballie, Yough (19 of 32)

261 – Vaughn Morris, Aliquippa (9 of 19)

246 – Tino Campoli, Shenango (12 of 16)

237 – DaWayne Howell, Monessen (16 of 25)

228 – Zack Swartz, Washington (10 of 17)

222 – Jack Salopek, Norwin (11 of 12)

207 – Kenny William Pipkins, University Prep (13 of 20)

202 – Jackson Hall, New Brighton (11 of 24)

195 – Shane Susnak, Fox Chapel (15 of 27)

192 – Naman Alemada, South Fayette (11 of 18)

190 – Marshall Whipkey, McGuffey (5 of 8)

187 – Kevin Kelly, Carmichaels (19 of 31)

186 – Zaier Harrison, Cornell (11 of 28)

176 – Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks (14 of 34)

171 – Zach Cernuto, Southmoreland (9 of 17)

171 – Tyler Christopher, Laurel Highlands (7 of 19)

166 – Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon (8 of 12)

164 – Max Rocco, Serra Catholic (11 of 27)

161 – Jacob Miller, Plum (8 of 12)

160 – Brayden Boggs, Frazier (7 of 13)

160 – Anthony Chiccitt, Bethel Park (12 of 17)

153 – Luke Persinger, Montour (10 of 24)

151 – Jared Hartman, Belle Vernon (14 of 16)

149 – Jay Pearson, OLSH (8 of 10)

148 – Logan Pfeuffer, Peters Township (9 of 19)

146 – Ethan Weatherby, Neshannock (5 of 11)

141 – John Milcic, Brentwood (7 of 15)

141 – Park Penrod, Avonworth (9 of 23)

136 – Darin Mizgorski, Shaler (17 of 30)

134 – Mason Stahl, Baldwin (14 of 25)

131 – Micheal Aspiotes, Quaker Valley (7 of 14)

118 – Dylan Cook, Leechburg (6 of 17)

117 – Andrew Bower, Beth-Center (8 of 23)

116 – Johnny Moritz, East Allegheny (7 of 13)

112 – Brendan Parsons, Clairton (4 of 8)

108 – Blake Remaley, Hempfield (10 of 18)

106 – Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland (7 of 9)

105 – Alex Conrad, Charleroi (9 of 12)

102 – Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson (4 of 5)

100 – Dante Clay, Moon (11 of 15)

Rushing

295 – Ben Jackson, West Greene

285 – Michael Snowden, University Prep

260 – Percise Colon, North Allegheny

258 – Micah Kimbrough, Hopewell

188 – Gabe Dunlap, Penn-Trafford

184 – Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley

183 – Dallas Paolino, Carlynton

183 – Trevor Stephenson, Waynesburg

181 – Brayden Mihalcin, Charleroi

167 – Devari Robinson, McKeesport

156 – Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks

153 – Jax Miller, Avonworth

150 – Kenny Blake, Kiski Area

149 – Ryan Magiske, Peters Township

141 – William Clark, Woodland Hills

140 – Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge

139 – Gamal Marballie, Yough

138 – Nico Mrvos, Elizabeth Forward

136 – Bill Guzzi, Plum

134 – Antonio Epps, South Allegheny

129 – Rudy Michoces, South Park

127 – Germar Howard, Penn Hills

120 – Josh Castro, Shady Side Academy

120 – Ky’Ron Craggette, Connellsville

120 – D.J. DeBlasio, Neshannock

120 – Jay Pearson, OLSH

118 – Parker Statler, South Side Beaver

117 – Pryce Donovan, Derry

113 – Colt Harper, Southmoreland

108 – Braden Gennock, Neshannock

106 – Jacob Davis, West Mifflin

106 – Anthony Navarra, South Side Beaver

105 – Drew Franklin, South Fayette

104 – Jacob McGovern, Hopewell

104 – Edward Tillman, Central Catholic

103 – Ameer Dudley, Central Valley

101 – Shileak Livingston, Beaver Falls

101 – Angelo Priore, Baldwin

100 – Brendan Parsons, Clairton

Receiving

269 – David Pantelis, Upper St. Clair (13 rec.)

233 – C.J. Waldier, Yough (14 rec.)

173 – Jack Hollibaugh, Deer Lakes (5 rec.)

149 – Jaidon Berry, Sto-Rox (7 rec.)

148 – Trey Darrah, Deer Lakes (6 rec.)

142 – Sean Pavlic, Norwin (5 rec.)

136 – Chinua Solomon, Aliquippa (4 rec.)

131 – Jason Kraner, Shenango (4 rec.)

131 – Sam Tortoreola, Keystone Oaks (8 rec.)

130 – Joey Audia, South Fayette (7 rec.)

128 – Darius Stevenson, Monessen (6 rec.)

124 – Evan Jones, Mt. Lebanon (3 rec.)

118 – Nick Maher, North Catholic (5 rec.)

110 – Lorenzo Jenkins, Fox Chapel (6 rec.)

100 – Zahmere Robinson, Washington (4 rec.)

