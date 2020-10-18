WPIAL bracketology: Chris Harlan, Don Rebel predict 2020 football pairings
Sunday, October 18, 2020 | 6:35 PM
In the words of Upper St. Clair basketball coach Danny Holzer: “It’s never too early for bracketology.”
One week remains in this very unique season and many teams won’t know for certain they’re a playoff participant until the brackets are released Saturday night on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
The members of the WPIAL football steering committee have been clothed in immense power this fall. They will gather to determine the eight teams making the playoffs in Class 5A to A and the four teams in 6A before seeding the brackets and releasing their work.
While there is great uncertainty, that doesn’t prevent us from giving our two-cents worth a week early.
A lot could change in Week 7, but barring any eyebrow raisers next weekend, here is what we think could happen when the brackets are unveiled exclusively here on HSSN at 7 p.m. Saturday.
— — —
Class 6A
Key Week 7 game
Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley on Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Don Rebel’s bracket
4-Seneca Valley at 1-North Allegheny
3-Central Catholic at 2-Mt. Lebanon
Rebel: Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley in Week 7 is a huge game in determining the playoff field and the seeding. The matchups listed above would be if Mt. Lebanon wins. It Seneca Valley wins, Mt. Lebanon could still be No. 2 or fall all the way out, if Canon-McMillan beats Norwin.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
4-Seneca Valley at 1-North Allegheny
3-Central Catholic at 2-Mt. Lebanon
Harlan: Seneca Valley has only one conference loss — 33-7 to Central Catholic — but the Raiders missed their Week 1 matchup with North Allegheny because of coronavirus. The two teams could play here in the first round.
Class 5A
Key Week 7 game
Upper St. Clair at South Fayette on Friday, 7 p.m.
Don Rebel’s bracket
8-Upper St. Clair/South Fayette loser at 1-Pine-Richland
5-Upper St. Clair/South Fayette winner at 4-Penn-Trafford
7-Penn Hills at 2-Gateway
6-Woodland Hills at 3-Peters Township
Rebel: No matter how this bracket ends up, Class 5A is deep and talented, but also a bit unknown because several key games weren’t played. Gateway’s win over Woodland Hills on Saturday was impressive after a three-week layoff. Penn-Trafford’s loss to Peters Township knocks them out of the top three.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
8-Woodland Hills at 1-Pine-Richland
5-Upper St. Clair/South Fayette winner at 4-Penn-Trafford
6-Upper St. Clair/South Fayette loser at 3-Gateway
7-Penn Hills at 2-Peters Township
Harlan: Upper St. Clair visits South Fayette in Week 7. The winner is second in the Allegheny 6. The loser is third. Both should make the playoffs. The Allegheny 6 is the deepest Class 5A conference, so it’s rewarded here. Peters Township draws the second seed over Gateway, which missed three games.
Class 4A
Key Week 7 game
McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson on Friday, 7 p.m.
Don Rebel’s bracket
8-Montour at 1-Thomas Jefferson
5-Chartiers Valley at 4-Plum
7-McKeesport at 2-Aliquippa
6-Mars at 3-Belle Vernon
Rebel: The McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson matchup in Week 7 is big toward the above scenario. Big Eight runner-up Belle Vernon gets the nod at No. 3 over Greater Allegheny champ Plum. This Big Eight is deeper than the GAC, plus it sets up a clash between two teams enjoying breakout seasons: Plum and Chartiers Valley.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
8-Montour at 1-Thomas Jefferson
5-Belle Vernon at 4-Chartiers Valley
7-Mars at 2-Aliquippa
6-McKeesport at 3-Plum
Harlan: Chartiers Valley and Belle Vernon could switch spots, depending upon who the committee thinks deserves a home game. Both have one lopsided loss. CV lost 35-6 to Aliquippa. BV lost 42-21 to Thomas Jefferson. A nonconference victory over South Fayette boosts Chartiers Valley’s resume.
Class 3A
Key Week 7 games
Mount Pleasant at South Park on Friday, 7 p.m.
Avonworth at Central Valley on Friday, 7 p.m.
Don Rebel’s bracket
8-Freeport at 1-Central Valley
5-Mount Pleasant/South Park at 4-Keystone Oaks/Avonworth
7-Keystone Oaks/Avonworth at 2-North Catholic
6-East Allegheny at 3-Elizabeth Forward
Rebel: Not as much depth in this class compared to some of the others. Hard to not take both Freeport and East Allegheny after their game for second place in the Allegheny 7 was canceled by coronavirus. Other teams still in mix include Southmoreland and Hopewell.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
8-Freeport at 1-Central Valley
5-Mount Pleasant at 4-Keystone Oaks
7-Avonworth at 2-North Catholic
6-East Allegheny at 3-Elizabeth Forward
Harlan: Keystone Oaks defeated Avonworth, 20-13 in Week 4, so the Eagles deserve the higher seed of the two. That changes if Avonworth were to upset Central Valley in Week 7. If South Park defeats Mount Pleasant in Week 7, then the bottom four seeds might change.
Class 2A
Key Week 7 games
Frazier at Washington on Friday, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Beaver Falls on Friday, 7 p.m.
Don Rebel’s bracket
8-Western Beaver at 1-Beaver Falls
5-Serra Catholic at 4-Apollo-Ridge
7-Washington at 2-Sto-Rox
6-Laurel at 3-McGuffey
Rebel: Even though the committee doesn’t have to take the top two teams in each conference, it works in this scenario, although New Brighton would be a strong candidate to earn a spot from a third-place finish. Neshannock is back in the discussion if it upsets Beaver Falls. Since the much-anticipated Serra Catholic vs. Apollo-Ridge battle for the Allegheny Conference was postponed, have them play in the quarterfinals.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
8-Western Beaver at 1-Beaver Falls
5- Apollo-Ridge at 4-Sto-Rox
6-Serra Catholic at 3-Washington
7-Laurel at 2-McGuffey
Harlan: Frazier could revamp the bracket and play its way into the tournament with an upset win Friday over Washington. For now, the two teams are tied for second in the Century Conference. Sto-Rox’s only loss this season was a Week 1 forfeit, but Apollo-Ridge could receive the home game instead.
Class A
Key Week 7 games
Springdale at Clairton on Friday, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Rochester on Friday, 7 p.m.
Don Rebel’s bracket
8-Carmichaels at 1-Clairton
5-Rochester at 4-California
7-Springdale at 2-Shenango
6-Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 3-Jeannette
Rebel: Rochester could shake things up with a win in Week Seven over Shenango. Same with Springdale, if the Dynamos stun Clairton.
Chris Harlan’s bracket
8-Carmichaels at 1-Clairton
5-Rochester at 4-Jeannette
7-Springdale at 2-Shenango
6-Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 3-California
Harlan: Springdale probably deserves better than a No. 7 seed, but that’s where the Dynamos land if the committee wants to avoid first-round rematches. Springdale challenged Jeannette in Week 5 before losing 36-28.
