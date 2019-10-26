Week 9 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving
Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Top performers for Week 9 high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
418 - Shawn Dziak, Bentworth (22 of 45)
396 - Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland (22 of 31)
348 - Alex Arledge, Burrell (25 of 43)
292 - Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks (15 of 22)
277 - Ryan Hubner, Plum (11 of 26)
271 - Naman Alemada, South Fayette (27 of 39)
270 - Aris Hasley, Deer Lakes (15 of 32)
266 - Jack Salopek, Norwin (19 of 43)
224 - David Altimore, Greensburg C.C. (14 of 21)
223 - Zaier Harrison, Cornell (15 of 24)
222 - Christian Davin, Northgate (17 of 34)
214 - Ben Hughes, Riverside (15 of 23)
199 - Jalen Brice, Monessen (8 of 18)
199 - Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson (8 of 14)
192 - Joe Ranft, Seton LaSalle (8 of 18)
190 - Bryson Venanzio, Gateway (12 of 17)
187 - Shane Susnak, Fox Chapel (14 of 18)
181 - Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (20 of 27)
178 - John Milcic, Brentwood (7 of 9)
178 - Zack Swartz, Washington (8 of 12)
176 - Alex Conrad, Charleroi (10 of 12)
172 - Jackson Hall, New Brighton (7 of 9)
167 - Darin Mizgorski, Shaler (13 of 20)
165 - John DiNapoli, East Allegheny (13 of 21)
160 - Cole Brown, Armstrong (5 of 23)
157 - Jake Fello, Apollo-Ridge (7 of 11)
154 - Garet Schaffhauser, Freeport
151 - Dominic Magliocco, Montour (5 of 6)
147 - Demitri Fritch, Springdale (6 of 15)
144 - Deuce Lyons, Canon-McMillan (4 of 6)
143 - Jared Hartman, Belle Vernon (7 of 8)
141 - Ameer Dudley, Central Valley (5 of 8)
141 - Eddie McKissick, Penn Hills (8 of 14)
139 - Park Penrod, Avonworth (9 of 15)
137 - Evan Lewis, Elizabeth Forward (7 of 10)
131 - Zack Rocco, North Catholic (11 of 18)
129 - Blake Remaley, Hempfield (13 of 23)
126 - Andrew Bower, Beth-Center (7 of 16)
120 - Gabe Lawson, Seneca Valley (13 of 16)
118 - Josh Maher, Connellsville (4 of 13)
109 - Dylan Cook, Leechburg (5 of 9)
108 - Tristan Robinson, Albert Gallatin (6 of 10)
107 - Brayden Boggs, Frazier (9 of 15)
107 - Jett Jones, South Allegheny (7 of 13)
107 - Brendan Parsons, Clairton (7 of 15)
Rushing
407 - Nathan Roby, Hempfield
405 - Justin Huss, Derry
367 - Ben Jackson, West Greene
259 - Antonio Epps, South Allegheny
241 - Josh Hough, Beaver Falls
238 - Dallas Paolino, Carlynton
226 - Matt Stanger, Seneca Valley
218 - Anthony Serventi, North Catholic
216 - Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson-Morgan
206 - Edward Tillman, Central Catholic
205 - Kenny Blake, Kiski Area
200 - Zay Davis, Sto-Rox
186 - Nyasanu Greene, New Brighton
183 - William Clark, Woodland Hills
180 - Marques Watson-Trent, Blackhawk
178 - Ky’Ron Craggette, Connellsville
178 - Luke Lander, Kiski Area
164 - Kolin Walker, West Greene
160 - Jake Blumer, Leechburg
151 - Ryan Angott, Canon-McMillan
151 - Rudy Michoces, South Park
149 - Hunter Nulph, Riverside
146 - Rashawn Reid, Rochester
140 - Devin Dingle, Beth-Center
140 - Luke Lindgren, Hampton
136 - Elijah Davis, Monessen
135 - Teddy Ruffner, Mars
129 - Trevor Stephenson, Waynesburg
128 - John Milcic, Brentwood
127 - Sean McGowan, Bethel Park
124 - Jaedan Zuzak, California
121 - Jax Miller, Avonworth
120 - Drew Franklin, South Fayette
119 - Braden Gennock, Neshannock
117 - Jake Johnson, Mt. Pleasant
116 - Cameron Smith, Laurel
115 - Josh Miller, Shaler
113 - Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge
107 - Andre Thomas, Chartiers Valley
106 - Christian Vokes, Springdale
105 - Devari Robinson, McKeesport
103 - Rourke Jones, Indiana
103 - Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem
101 - Griffin Beattie, Chartiers Valley
101 - Joe Ranft, Seton LaSalle
100 - Ryan Magiske, Peters Township
Receiving
220 - Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland (11 rec.)
216 - Max Matolcsy, Plum (5 rec.)
165 - Charley Rossi, South Fayette (14 rec.)
158 - Owen Petrisek, Bentworth (6 rec.)
155 - D’Avay Johnson, Pine-Richland (8 rec.)
152 - Mark Hutchin, Keystone Oaks (7 rec.)
137 - Hunter Bishop, Riverside (6 rec.)
131 - Dylan Farkas, Bentworth (8 rec.)
130 - Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson (4 rec.)
130 - Delvin Mitchell, Northgate (10 rec.)
123 - Zach Miller, Burrell (8 rec.)
116 - Jack Hollibaugh, Deer Lakes (6 rec.)
111 - Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge (3 rec.)
108 - Seth Fischbach, Burrell (5 rec.)
107 - Nico Mrvos, Elizabeth Forward (4 rec.)
105 - Caleb Jackson, Washington (5 rec.)
101 - Luke Mazowiecki, Greensburg C.C. (6 rec.)