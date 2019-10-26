Week 9 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 1:00 AM

Top performers for Week 9 high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

418 - Shawn Dziak, Bentworth (22 of 45)

396 - Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland (22 of 31)

348 - Alex Arledge, Burrell (25 of 43)

292 - Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks (15 of 22)

277 - Ryan Hubner, Plum (11 of 26)

271 - Naman Alemada, South Fayette (27 of 39)

270 - Aris Hasley, Deer Lakes (15 of 32)

266 - Jack Salopek, Norwin (19 of 43)

224 - David Altimore, Greensburg C.C. (14 of 21)

223 - Zaier Harrison, Cornell (15 of 24)

222 - Christian Davin, Northgate (17 of 34)

214 - Ben Hughes, Riverside (15 of 23)

199 - Jalen Brice, Monessen (8 of 18)

199 - Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson (8 of 14)

192 - Joe Ranft, Seton LaSalle (8 of 18)

190 - Bryson Venanzio, Gateway (12 of 17)

187 - Shane Susnak, Fox Chapel (14 of 18)

181 - Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (20 of 27)

178 - John Milcic, Brentwood (7 of 9)

178 - Zack Swartz, Washington (8 of 12)

176 - Alex Conrad, Charleroi (10 of 12)

172 - Jackson Hall, New Brighton (7 of 9)

167 - Darin Mizgorski, Shaler (13 of 20)

165 - John DiNapoli, East Allegheny (13 of 21)

160 - Cole Brown, Armstrong (5 of 23)

157 - Jake Fello, Apollo-Ridge (7 of 11)

154 - Garet Schaffhauser, Freeport

151 - Dominic Magliocco, Montour (5 of 6)

147 - Demitri Fritch, Springdale (6 of 15)

144 - Deuce Lyons, Canon-McMillan (4 of 6)

143 - Jared Hartman, Belle Vernon (7 of 8)

141 - Ameer Dudley, Central Valley (5 of 8)

141 - Eddie McKissick, Penn Hills (8 of 14)

139 - Park Penrod, Avonworth (9 of 15)

137 - Evan Lewis, Elizabeth Forward (7 of 10)

131 - Zack Rocco, North Catholic (11 of 18)

129 - Blake Remaley, Hempfield (13 of 23)

126 - Andrew Bower, Beth-Center (7 of 16)

120 - Gabe Lawson, Seneca Valley (13 of 16)

118 - Josh Maher, Connellsville (4 of 13)

109 - Dylan Cook, Leechburg (5 of 9)

108 - Tristan Robinson, Albert Gallatin (6 of 10)

107 - Brayden Boggs, Frazier (9 of 15)

107 - Jett Jones, South Allegheny (7 of 13)

107 - Brendan Parsons, Clairton (7 of 15)

Rushing

407 - Nathan Roby, Hempfield

405 - Justin Huss, Derry

367 - Ben Jackson, West Greene

259 - Antonio Epps, South Allegheny

241 - Josh Hough, Beaver Falls

238 - Dallas Paolino, Carlynton

226 - Matt Stanger, Seneca Valley

218 - Anthony Serventi, North Catholic

216 - Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson-Morgan

206 - Edward Tillman, Central Catholic

205 - Kenny Blake, Kiski Area

200 - Zay Davis, Sto-Rox

186 - Nyasanu Greene, New Brighton

183 - William Clark, Woodland Hills

180 - Marques Watson-Trent, Blackhawk

178 - Ky’Ron Craggette, Connellsville

178 - Luke Lander, Kiski Area

164 - Kolin Walker, West Greene

160 - Jake Blumer, Leechburg

151 - Ryan Angott, Canon-McMillan

151 - Rudy Michoces, South Park

149 - Hunter Nulph, Riverside

146 - Rashawn Reid, Rochester

140 - Devin Dingle, Beth-Center

140 - Luke Lindgren, Hampton

136 - Elijah Davis, Monessen

135 - Teddy Ruffner, Mars

129 - Trevor Stephenson, Waynesburg

128 - John Milcic, Brentwood

127 - Sean McGowan, Bethel Park

124 - Jaedan Zuzak, California

121 - Jax Miller, Avonworth

120 - Drew Franklin, South Fayette

119 - Braden Gennock, Neshannock

117 - Jake Johnson, Mt. Pleasant

116 - Cameron Smith, Laurel

115 - Josh Miller, Shaler

113 - Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge

107 - Andre Thomas, Chartiers Valley

106 - Christian Vokes, Springdale

105 - Devari Robinson, McKeesport

103 - Rourke Jones, Indiana

103 - Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem

101 - Griffin Beattie, Chartiers Valley

101 - Joe Ranft, Seton LaSalle

100 - Ryan Magiske, Peters Township

Receiving

220 - Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland (11 rec.)

216 - Max Matolcsy, Plum (5 rec.)

165 - Charley Rossi, South Fayette (14 rec.)

158 - Owen Petrisek, Bentworth (6 rec.)

155 - D’Avay Johnson, Pine-Richland (8 rec.)

152 - Mark Hutchin, Keystone Oaks (7 rec.)

137 - Hunter Bishop, Riverside (6 rec.)

131 - Dylan Farkas, Bentworth (8 rec.)

130 - Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson (4 rec.)

130 - Delvin Mitchell, Northgate (10 rec.)

123 - Zach Miller, Burrell (8 rec.)

116 - Jack Hollibaugh, Deer Lakes (6 rec.)

111 - Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge (3 rec.)

108 - Seth Fischbach, Burrell (5 rec.)

107 - Nico Mrvos, Elizabeth Forward (4 rec.)

105 - Caleb Jackson, Washington (5 rec.)

101 - Luke Mazowiecki, Greensburg C.C. (6 rec.)

